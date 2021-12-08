Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

Published

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies on December 7, 2021, reportedly shows Ethiopian troops and military equipment as they move north toward Kombolcha and Dessie, Ethiopia, on December 5, 2021 - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after “mass looting” of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday.

Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been “mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population.”  

“Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted,” he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia.

In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people “are now in critical need of food assistance,” Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.

The UN said that 5.2 million of them are in Tigray, 534,000 in Afar province and 3.7 million in Amhara province.

“The World Food Program teams on the ground were not able to prevent the looting in the face of extreme intimidation, including staff being held at gunpoint,” he said, stressing that “such harassment of humanitarian staff by armed forces is unacceptable.”

That led to the decision to suspend food distribution in Dessie and Kombolcha, two strategic towns on the road to the capital.

The Ethiopian government recently announced it had retaken the two towns, but Tigrayan forces said the army had only recovered abandoned areas after strategic withdrawals by the rebels. 

The war erupted in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — a move he said came in response to rebel attacks on army camps. 

But the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by the end of June before expanding into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.

The fighting has killed thousands of people, displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Trump gets his wish — A political Civil War is brewing in Georgia

Donald John Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. — Photo: © Timothy A. Clary, AFPDonald Trump contributed to...

16 hours ago

Life

Marking the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day

The United States marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

18 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Why the increased use of digital transactions is here to stay

As people begin to spend again consumer loyalty to online businesses is weakening.

16 hours ago

Sports

Op-Ed: Diplomatic boycotts of Olympics getting under China’s skin – Australia joins diplomatic boycott, others likely to follow

China’s relationship with the world is an interesting thing to watch. It goes from one totally unnecessary confrontation to another.

16 hours ago