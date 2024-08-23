UN fears repeat of 2017 atrocities against Rohingyas

A Rohingya volunteer covers a landslide-affected area with tarpaulin at the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia at Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar in June 2024 - Copyright AFP -

The United Nations said Friday it fears a repeat of the 2017 atrocities committed against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning a human tragedy was unfolding in Rakhine State.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced grave alarm about the sharply deteriorating situation across Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine where, he said, hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed while trying to flee fighting.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the rebel Arakan Army attacked forces of Myanmar’s ruling junta in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

Turk blamed both sides for abuses against the Rohingya including extrajudicial killings, abductions and indiscriminate bombardments of towns.

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the state, which is also home to around 600,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Rakhine in 2017 during a crackdown by the military that is now the subject of a United Nations genocide court case.

“Thousands of Rohingya have been forced to flee on foot, with the Arakan Army herding them repeatedly into locations that offer scant safe haven,” Turk said in a statement.

“As the border crossings to Bangladesh remain closed, members of the Rohingya community are finding themselves trapped between the military and its allies and the Arakan Army, with no path to safety.”

Bangladesh is now home to around one million Rohingya refugees.

“This month marks seven years since the military operations which drove 700,000 across the border into Bangladesh. Despite the world saying ‘never again’, we are once more witnessing killings, destruction and displacement in Rakhine,” said Turk.

In a statement released by his office, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in the conflict “to end the violence and ensure the protection of civilians.”

He also urged the strengthening of “regional protection efforts, to provide access to conflict-affected communities and further support host countries,” especially in Bangladesh.

– ‘Human tragedy’ –

Turk said parties to the armed conflict were denying responsibility for attacks against the Rohingya, which “stretches the bounds of credulity.”

The UN Human Rights Office said that according to its information, the military and the Arakan Army have both committed serious human rights violations and abuses against the Rohingya.

These include extrajudicial killings, some involving beheadings; abductions, forced recruitment, indiscriminate bombardments of towns and villages, and arson attacks.

“Both the military and the Arakan Army bear direct responsibility for the human tragedy that is unfolding in Rakhine,” said Turk.

“These atrocities demand an unequivocal response: those responsible must be held accountable, and justice must be pursued relentlessly.

“Recurrence of the crimes and horrors of the past must be prevented as a moral duty and a legal necessity.”

Turk called on both parties to cease attacks on civilians and urged the ASEAN regional bloc to take all necessary measures to protect the Rohingya.

Guterres voiced hope “for sustainable peace and national reconciliation that are important steps to create conditions conducive to the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of the Rohingya people to Myanmar.”