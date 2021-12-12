Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN envoy sees 'step' toward Syria solution

Published

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (R) receives the United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen (L) in the capital Damascus - Copyright AFP/File KARIM SAHIB

UN special envoy Geir Pedersen called Sunday for a “step for step” approach in finding a political solution to Syria’s conflict, following his tour of Europe, the US and Arab states.

Several rounds of United Nations-brokered negotiations in Geneva since 2019 between the government and opposition aimed at forging a new constitution have so far failed.

“I think there is a possibility now to start to explore what I call ‘a step for step’ approach, where you put on the table steps that is defined with precisions, that is verifiable, that hopefully can start to build some trust,” he said after talks in Damascus with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

“My message is that there is another possibility to start to explore possible avenues, to start to move forward on this process,” he told journalists.

Pedersen has toured all the main foreign players with a stake in Syria’s conflict.

With major fighting having subsided since 2020, Damascus has made inroads into easing its international isolation, especially with fellow Arab states.

“I think we should now analyse not only the Arabs but also the American position, the Europeans, the Turkish, the Russians, the Iranians,” the UN envoy said.

The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

It quickly spiralled into a complex conflict that pulled in numerous actors, including jihadist groups and foreign powers. 

Throughout the civil war, the UN has been striving to nurture a political resolution.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Angry Canada threatens to impose tariffs on U.S. goods over EV tax credit plan

Ambassador Robert E. Lighthizer, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Undersecretary of Foreign Relations Jesus Seade in December, 2019, push to enact...

5 hours ago

World

Christmas tree turns symbol of hope at Brazil dump

It is a disturbing landscape of rotting waste and discarded plastic, where dozens of trash-pickers compete for scraps of food with vultures.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Careful how you scan: QR codes represent the new attack dimension

Mobiles are under threat, as evidenced by the increased number of attacks exploiting QR codes.

3 hours ago
Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

Life

As UK mask mandates begin, officials warn that Omicron could become dominant strain

England could face a wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant.

5 hours ago