Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN entangled in US claims of Russian spying

The U.S. has aimed at Russians working at the UN, levelling accusations of espionage for the second day running.

Published

Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, briefly exits a Security Council meeting that was addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on February 28, 2022 in New York City
Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, briefly exits a Security Council meeting that was addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on February 28, 2022 in New York City - Copyright UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY PRESS SERVICES/AFP -
Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, briefly exits a Security Council meeting that was addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters on February 28, 2022 in New York City - Copyright UKRAINIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY PRESS SERVICES/AFP -

The United States has aimed at Russians working at the United Nations, levelling accusations of espionage for the second day running on Tuesday, in a Cold War-like twist as tensions soar over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The American mission to the UN told AFP Tuesday that Washington asked the United Nations to expel an employee allegedly working as a “Russian intelligence operative.”

Coming the day after the United States said it is expelling 12 diplomats from Russia’s UN mission for “espionage,” the request plunged the global body’s headquarters on New York’s East River — a place already described by diplomats as a “nest of spies” — into a climate of deep suspicion.

The United States “initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States,” a US spokesperson said.

When asked if there was any link with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the spokesperson said that the request, like the expulsion of the 12 diplomats, had been in the works for “months.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed the request and said the employee was a “staff member in the secretariat” — but would not indicate whether they worked in UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Manhattan offices.

The employee’s contract expired on March 14, he added — making the request “a little difficult to understand.”

But “in deference to the privacy of the individual concerned and the sensitivity of the matter, I will not comment further,” Dujarric said.

The Russian mission said it was a matter between the UN and the employee in question.

– ‘Hostile move’ –

Washington’s order for the Russian UN diplomats to leave by March 7 prompted fury from Moscow on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the US mission to the UN said those told to leave had “abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”

“This is a hostile move against our country,” Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoli Antonov said in a statement posted to Facebook, adding that Moscow was “deeply disappointed” and “totally rejected” the US claims.

The deputy head of the Russian mission, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told AFP the expulsion order did not include either himself, the Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia or the Russian deputy ambassador for African Affairs, Anna Evstigneeva.

Russian diplomats have said the US actions are in violation of its commitments as a host country of the United Nations to allow diplomatic staff to live and work there.

Washington insists however that it has respected the rules.

The Russian mission to the UN has around 100 staff, a Russian diplomatic source said.

Both the announcement of the expulsion and the decision to request the departure of a Russian UN employee came on the last day of Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council, which rotates monthly.

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates took over the chair for the month of March.

In this article:Diplomacy, Espionage, Russia, Ukraine, Un, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

10 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

12 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes.

11 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv. This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv.

World

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

The Russian military advance on Kyiv has momentarily stalled, hampered by Ukrainian resistance as well as fuel and food shortages.

6 hours ago