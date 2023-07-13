UN concerned over ‘attempts to impact’ Guatemala election

A placard reads 'No to the coup' as Guatemalans protested a court ruling to suspend the party of one of two candidates due to contest a runoff presidential election in August - Copyright AFP Johan ORDONEZ

Edgar CALDERON

The UN added its voice Thursday to growing concern over perceived election interference in Guatemala after a court ruling hobbled one of the two finalists in a presidential runoff next month.

At a prosecutor’s request, a court on Wednesday suspended the party of candidate Bernardo Arevalo.

Arevalo had finished second behind Sandra Torres in the first voting round on June 25. The two are scheduled to compete in a runoff on August 20 to become leader of a country beset by poverty, corruption and gang violence.

As both are from social democratic parties, the contest would yield the Central American country’s first leftist president in more than a decade.

But Arevalo’s participation is now uncertain after a court on Wednesday granted an application against his party brought by Guatemala’s special anti-graft prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, who is under US sanctions.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “notes with concern reports of attempts to impact the second round of elections, and the growing tension this is causing,” the office of his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Guterres “urges all the actors to continue their work with responsibility and impartiality,” it added.

Arevalo said Thursday he would take Curruchiche to court, slamming the prosecutor as “corrupt.”

“We are making use of the resources and tools still left of our democracy because the stakes are high,” he said.

Curruchiche had cited alleged irregularities in the collection of signatures at the time of the creation of Arevalo’s Semilla (Seed) party.

The prosecutor was appointed by Attorney General Consuelo Porras who features on a US list of “corrupt actors” and whose abrupt firing of Curruchiche’s predecessor — now in exile — sparked widespread condemnation.

– ‘Incredible threat’ –

The court ruling came on the same day Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal gave the green light for the second election round to go ahead following a review requested by nine right-wing parties claiming interference with voting records.

The ruling against Semilla prompted protests in Guatemala City and criticism from abroad.

The US State Department said Washington was “deeply concerned” by attempts to revoke Semilla’s legal status.

“These actions put at risk the legitimacy of the electoral process at the core of Guatemala’s democracy,” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“The will of the Guatemalan people, as expressed through the June 25 elections results, must be respected,” he added.

The European Union also expressed “grave concern over the persistent attempts to undermine the integrity of these election results.”

It called on Guatemalan institutions “to fully respect the integrity of the electoral process and the outcome of the first round of voting, which was closely followed by national and international observers.”

For its part, Guatemala’s CACIF business association said: “It is imperative to respect the decision of the highest electoral entity and the will of Guatemalans expressed at the polls.”

Arevalo’s running mate Karyn Herrera said Curruchiche “has sought to frustrate the hope of a people wanting a change.”

“We are a danger that they did not see coming,” she said of the attack on Semilla, which is seeking relief from the Constitutional Court to “defend democracy and constitutional order.”

Arevalo is the son of reformist former president Juan Jose Arevalo. Torres is the ex-wife of former president Alvaro Colom.

In the first round voting, Torres won 15.86 percent of the vote and Arevalo 11.77 percent, beating out 20 other candidates.

Arevalo backers protested outside the offices of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal late Wednesday.

“We are fighting to defend the Guatemalan democratic system. For the first time it is under an incredible threat and very large forces are moving to destroy it, but we are here to defend it,” demonstrator Victor Castro told AFP.