Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN climate talks home in on fossil fuel deal

AFP

Published

COP28 is due to end on Tuesday but could go into overtime in nations fail to agree on a deal on time
COP28 is due to end on Tuesday but could go into overtime in nations fail to agree on a deal on time - Copyright AFP Giuseppe CACACE
COP28 is due to end on Tuesday but could go into overtime in nations fail to agree on a deal on time - Copyright AFP Giuseppe CACACE
Laurent THOMET

UN climate talks enter their endgame on Monday as negotiators seek to convince an increasingly isolated Saudi Arabia and other holdouts to give up their opposition to a historic phase-out of fossil fuels.

With 24 hours to go before the official end of COP28 in Dubai, a new draft deal was expected in the morning in the hope that the right language may have finally been found to achieve a consensus among nearly 200 countries.

The annual Conference of the Parties, or COP, has rarely finished on schedule in its 28-year history, but COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber has called on countries to wrap things up on time on Tuesday.

It would coincide with the anniversary of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which set the increasingly elusive target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels — Jaber’s “North Star”.

Jaber, the head of the national oil company of the United Arab Emirates, has repeatedly promised to deliver a historic deal and urged countries to find a “consensus and common ground” on fossil fuel.

“Failure is not an option,” he said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has opposed any phase-out or phase-down of fossil fuels and told COP28 that its “perspectives and concerns” must be taken into account.

Iraq has also publicly rejected an exit from fossil fuels.

But veteran climate campaigners and negotiators say the world has never been so close to a deal on winding down oil, gas and coal.

The pressure is now on Jaber — whose role as oil executive has caused angst among climate campaigners — to make the final edits to a deal that would bring a consensus.

In a bid to find common ground, Jaber invited ministers on Sunday to lay out their positions during a “majlis” — a traditional Gulf Arab meeting held in a circle.

“I hope that you won’t let me down,” he said at the end of the meeting.

– Several options –

Negotiators have failed to produce a new draft agreement since the last text was released on Friday.

The document includes four different paths out of fossil fuels, but it also has a fifth option: leaving the issue out of the final deal.

China, the world’s biggest emitter, was also initially seen as hostile to a phase-out but has since been working to find a compromise.

Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua recalled on Saturday that the United States and China issued a joint statement last month agreeing on the need to speed up the deployment of renewable energy in order to gradually substitute the use of oil, gas and coal.

Friday’s draft deal includes similar language on the need to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, to “displace fossil fuel-based energy”.

Countries are waiting for a new draft deal before putting all their negotiating “chips” on the table, said a source close to the COP28 presidency.

In this article:Climate, COP28, UAE, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Would you prefer your voice assistant to sound more like you?

The researchers asked the participants to again rate the voice assistant’s attractiveness and service quality, what was the outcome?

14 hours ago
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023

Business

US business leaders start to rally around Republican candidate Nikki Haley

A growing number of US business leaders are rallying behind former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley as the GOP's presidential hopeful.

23 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023 US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are seen at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023

World

Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden and plead his case before Republicans.

4 hours ago
Firefighters will have to continue their work Monday in what one forecaster described as 'an apocalypse of heat' Firefighters will have to continue their work Monday in what one forecaster described as 'an apocalypse of heat'

Tech & Science

Not so clear but present danger: First responders express cybersecurity concerns in new survey

Ninety-two percent of workers are concerned about how their agencies would handle a tactical response to cyberattacks.

5 hours ago