UN chief says attacks on UNIFIL ‘may constitute a war crime’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday denounced attacks that have injured several peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, his spokesman said, as Israeli forces move against Hezbollah militants.

“UNIFIL personnel and its premises must never be targeted,” Stephane Dujarric said, referring to the blue-helmeted international force. “Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law…(and) may constitute a war crime.”

“In a deeply worrying incident that occurred today, the entrance door of a UN position was deliberately breached by IDF armored vehicles,” he added in a statement.

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel’s 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of “deliberately” firing on its positions.

Dujarric urged “all parties, including the IDF, to refrain from any and all actions that put our peacekeepers at risk,” referring to Israel’s army.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Guterres on Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of “harm’s way”, saying Hezbollah was using them as “human shields”.

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.