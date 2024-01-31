Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN chief calls UNRWA ‘backbone’ of Gaza humanitarian aid

AFP

Published

UNRWA has long been under scrutiny by Israel, which accuses it of systematically going against the country's interests
UNRWA has long been under scrutiny by Israel, which accuses it of systematically going against the country's interests - Copyright AFP Jaafar ASHTIYEH
UNRWA has long been under scrutiny by Israel, which accuses it of systematically going against the country's interests - Copyright AFP Jaafar ASHTIYEH

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called his organization’s Palestinian refugee agency the “backbone” of Gaza aid on Wednesday after several countries suspended funding over Israeli claims 12 UNRWA staffers participated in the October 7 attacks.

“Yesterday, I met with donors to listen to their concerns and to outline the steps we are taking to address them… UNRWA is the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza,” Guterres told a UN committee on Palestinian rights.

Withholding UNRWA funding was “perilous and would result in the collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” the heads of the UN agencies said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The dispute intensified earlier Tuesday after Israel accused UNRWA of allowing Hamas to use agency infrastructure in Gaza for military activity.

UNRWA said it has acted promptly over allegations by Israel that 12 of its staff were involved in the Hamas attacks. Washington, Britain, Germany and Japan are among countries to have suspended payments in light of those disclosures.

The UN agency has long been under scrutiny by Israel, which accuses it of systematically going against the country’s interests.

Israel has vowed to stop the agency’s work in Gaza after the war and doubled down on Tuesday when government spokesman Eylon Levy said UNRWA “has been fundamentally compromised.” 

He accused it of “hiring terrorists on a massive scale, letting its infrastructure be used for Hamas military activity and relying on Hamas for aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.”

UN Gaza aid coordinator Sigrid Kaag said earlier Tuesday “there is no way that any organization can replace or substitute (the) tremendous capacity… of UNRWA.”

Following the October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, its military launched a withering air, land and sea offensive.

It has killed at least 26,900 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

In this article:AID, Conflict, Israel, Palestinians, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The moral code reimagined: ACT’s ‘Ten Commandments’ transforming AI’s ethical boundaries

ACT's mission is to develop AI that enhances human capabilities and aligns with core human values

24 hours ago
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella moved the fastest and furthest into the AI space, investing massively in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and pushing AI across products while others chose to move more carefully Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella moved the fastest and furthest into the AI space, investing massively in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and pushing AI across products while others chose to move more carefully

Business

Microsoft, Google ride AI wave as revenues surge

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella moved the fastest and furthest into the AI space, investing massively in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and pushing AI across products while...

17 hours ago
Google parent Alphabet says it remains committed to keeping costs in check, in another sign more layoffs are on the way at the tech titan Google parent Alphabet says it remains committed to keeping costs in check, in another sign more layoffs are on the way at the tech titan

Tech & Science

Google says AI helped it beat profit expectations

Google parent Alphabet says it remains committed to keeping costs in check, in another sign more layoffs are on the way at the tech...

18 hours ago
A paramilitary of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) stands guard during the funeral in Baghdad of a fellow fighter killed in American air strikes targeting Iran-backed groups A paramilitary of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) stands guard during the funeral in Baghdad of a fellow fighter killed in American air strikes targeting Iran-backed groups

World

Who are the Iraqi pro-Iran groups fighting Washington?

A paramilitary of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) stands guard during the funeral in Baghdad of a fellow fighter killed in American air strikes...

23 hours ago