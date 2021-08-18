Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN begins removing some staff from Afghanistan

Published

Taliban move to restart Kabul, Biden defends exit
Taliban fighters patrol a market in Kabul - Copyright AFP Hoshang Hashimi
Taliban fighters patrol a market in Kabul - Copyright AFP Hoshang Hashimi

The United Nations has begun moving some staff out of Afghanistan, a spokesperson said Wednesday, as foreign nationals scramble to leave the country after the Taliban’s return to power.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters the world body was relocating about 100 employees to Almaty in Kazakhstan.

“This is a temporary measure intended to enable the UN to keep delivering assistance to the people of Afghanistan with the minimum of disruption while, at the same time, reducing risk to UN personnel,” he said.

Dujarric did not specify whether the staff being relocated were international or Afghan or a mixture of both.

If they are international then it would represent about one third of foreign staff at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

UNAMA employs around 300 foreigners at its headquarters in Kabul as well as more than 700 Afghan nationals.

“The UN is committed to staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need,” Dujarric said.

“The remote presence will provide close support to the UN family’s continuing work on the ground in Afghanistan,” he added.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were ousted by a US-led invasion in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Their sudden victory, which comes as America withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul’s airport where US and allied leaders are trying to safely extract thousands of citizens and allies.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

5 hours ago
Will Parfitt Will Parfitt

Entertainment

Chatting with Will Parfitt: Australian-based performer and social influencer

Australian-based performer, model, and world-renowned social media influencer Will Parfitt chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his journey in the contemporary entertainment scene,...

19 hours ago

World

T.S. Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday prior to reaching Yucatan Peninsula

Grace was hardly done thrashing the Caribbean when it set its sights on a new country: Mexico.

20 hours ago
Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

World

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, seen here in March 2021, has said the discovery of new coronavirus cases justifies her decision to issue...

24 hours ago