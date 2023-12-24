Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukrainians defy Moscow with first Dec. 25 Christmas

AFP

Published

Christmas trees and decorations outside Saint Sophia's Cathedral this year in Kyiv
Christmas trees and decorations outside Saint Sophia's Cathedral this year in Kyiv - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOV
Christmas trees and decorations outside Saint Sophia's Cathedral this year in Kyiv - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOV

Many Ukrainians will on Monday celebrate Christmas Day on December 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from the Orthodox Church observance of January 7 in a snub to Russia.

Ukraine passed a law in July moving the celebration to December 25, the day when most of the Christian world marks Christmas.

The law signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukrainians wanted to “live their own life with their own traditions and holidays”.

It allows them to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7”, it added.

Christianity is the largest religion in Ukraine, with the Russian Orthodox Church dominating religious life until recently.

Like the Russian Church, most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, dating back to Roman times, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life.

The date change is part of hastened moves since the invasion to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires, such as renaming streets and removing monuments.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, a newly created independent church that held its first service in 2019, has also changed its Christmas date to December 25.

It formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The political rift has seen priests and even entire parishes swap from one church to another, with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine growing fast and taking over several Russia-linked church buildings in moves supported by the government.

The historically Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, meanwhile, is keeping the January 7 Christmas date. This church claims to have cut ties with Russia because of the war but many Ukrainians view this with scepticism.

The country’s third Orthodox denomination, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, will also hold Christmas services on December 25.

Ukraine had been under Moscow’s spiritual leadership since the 17th century at the latest.

Under the Soviet Union and its profession of atheism, Christmas traditions such as trees and gifts were shifted to New Year’s Eve, which became the main holiday and still is for many families.

Ukrainian Christmas traditions include a dinner on Christmas Eve with 12 meatless dishes including a sweet grain pudding called kutya, and people decorate homes with elaborate sheaves of wheat called didukhy.

In some areas, children go from house to house singing carols called kolyadky and performing nativity scenes.

In this article:Christmas, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

"Berline" is a prequel to the popular "Money Heist" series featuring Pedro Alonso "Berline" is a prequel to the popular "Money Heist" series featuring Pedro Alonso

Entertainment

‘There’s definitely a bit of Berlin in me,’ says ‘Money Heist’ star

In "Money Heist", or "La Casa de Papel" in Spanish, Berlin took centre stage as a mesmerising if manipulative sociopath.

7 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Printed text better for comprehension than digital says new study

The value of this study is that comprehension is now, finally, a subject for study. It’s long overdue.

22 hours ago
A scene from 'The Iron Claw' A scene from 'The Iron Claw'

Entertainment

Review: ‘The Iron Claw’ spends most of its time outside the squared circle

‘The Iron Claw’ tells the story of the “Von Erich curse,” which plagued a wrestling family.

22 hours ago
A scene from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ A scene from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Entertainment

Review: ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ struggles with balance, but skews positively

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ finds the hero in a fight to save the planet as an old enemy seeks revenge

23 hours ago