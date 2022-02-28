Ukrainian navy confirms Snake Island soldiers alive, taken by Russia

Horizon of Snake Island, Ukraine Credit - Фотонак (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Ukrainian navy announced on Monday that it was aware that the border guards on Snake Island who were at first thought to have died in a Russian assault were alive and being held prisoner by the Russians.

“We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well,” the Ukrainian Navy said on its official Facebook page. “The Marines and frontier guards [were] captured by the Russian occupiers on Snake Island.”

Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, is a small island, just 0.17 square kilometers (0.0656 square miles) in size. The island has a very small population of no more than 100 people.

While small in size, the island is strategically important for the defense of Ukraine’s territorial waters and among its southernmost settlements. “Indeed,” reports The Jerusalem Post, “many have called the island essential to Kyiv’s maritime claims.”

However, according to Politico, in the assault, Russia destroyed the island’s infrastructure including lighthouses, towers, antennas, and seized a civilian ship, the Facebook post said.

This meant the island was cut off from all communication. “Repeated attempts to contact the staff and find out their fate have been in vain. And the constant shelling by warships and aircraft of the Russian Federation has prevented us from delivering aid to the marines,” said the Facebook post.

On Friday, Ukrainian officials reported that 13 soldiers stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea had been killed by Russian forces after keeping two Russian military ships out of the island for several hours.

Russian cruiser Moskva and patrol ship Vasily Bykov sent a communication to the Ukrainian state border guards on the island and ordered them to surrender.

In response, as shown in the YouTube audio shared by the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrayinska Pravda, they replied “go f*** yourself, Russian warship.”