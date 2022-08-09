Ukrainian grain is being shipped somewhere, but not to the countries who need it most

First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves Odessa - Copyright AFP Sam PANTHAKY

Countries like Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, or other countries facing catastrophic levels of hunger are not receiving the grain shipments leaving Ukrainian ports this week; so where are they going?

In an interesting turn of events, Reuters is reporting that the first shipment of grain, loaded on a Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, the Razoni, is now looking for another port to unload its cargo of grain after being turned away in Lebanon.

“According to the information provided by the shipper of the Ukrainian grain aboard the Razoni, the buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to delays in delivery terms,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

“So the shipper is now looking for another consignee to offload his cargo either in Lebanon/Tripoli or any other country/port.”

The United Nations has set up a website to keep track of every ship to leave Ukraine and keeps a running total of the grain tonnage that those ships contain. Ports, including in Odesa and Chornomorsk, need to be cleared so that other ships can get in and load up with grain, according to the New York Times.

“It’s critically important that we open up the pier space in the Odesa ports so that we can bring empty ships in to be loaded with grain and get them to the places that desperately need it,” said Frederick J. Kenney Jr., the interim coordinator for the U.N. at the Joint Coordination Center, or J.C.C., when the first ship left that Ukrainian port for Lebanon.

Global hunger crisis could get worse

The global hunger crisis is a mix of deadly events – Conflict, and this includes more than Russia invading Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change, All these events have, in one way or another, made a desperate situation even worse.

And let’s be honest, you can blame the current food crisis on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but realistically, the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports will barely make a dent in this crisis.

The problem and it is an old problem, is getting enough funding for feeding those starving families in Africa and other countries whose environment has been devasted by climate change.

As of Monday night, a U.N. appeal for nearly $2.5 billion in aid for Ukraine had received more than it had requested, according to the United Nations Financial Tracking System. Crises in 14 countries in Africa had received less than 50 percent of the funding they needed.