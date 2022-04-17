Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukrainian forces will ‘fight to the end’ in Mariupol: PM

Ukraine’s prime minister said that the strategic port city of Mariupol “has not fallen” and that the Ukrainian forces will “fight to the end.”

Published

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, seen at a news conference in Kyiv on February 1, 2022, has said Ukrainian forces in Mariupol will fight 'to the end'
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, seen at a news conference in Kyiv on February 1, 2022, has said Ukrainian forces in Mariupol will fight 'to the end' - Copyright AFP Maria Tan
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, seen at a news conference in Kyiv on February 1, 2022, has said Ukrainian forces in Mariupol will fight 'to the end' - Copyright AFP Maria Tan

Ukraine’s prime minister said Sunday that the strategic port city of Mariupol “has not fallen” and that the encircled forces defending the city from Russian attack will “fight to the end.”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was speaking to ABC’s “This Week” hours after a Russian ultimatum for the surrender of those fighters, holed up in a fortress-like steelworks, had expired.

“The city still has not fallen,” he said. “There’s still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end.”

In a sign of the desperate situation facing the surrounded forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that if they were killed, peace talks with Moscow would be scrapped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already said the talks were at a “dead end.”

Shmyhal said on Sunday that Ukraine wanted a diplomatic solution “if possible,” but added: “If the Russians wouldn’t like negotiations, we’ll fight to the end, absolutely. We will not surrender.

“We won’t leave our country, our families, our land. We will fight to the end.”

Asked about reports that Putin believes Russia is winning the war, Shmyhal pushed back.

While several cities are under siege, he said, not one — with the exception of Kherson in the south — had fallen. He said more than 900 towns and cities had been liberated.

The capture of Mariupol, however, would represent a severe blow to Ukraine, both strategically and symbolically, as it would help Moscow open a land route to the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Shmyhal again implored Western countries to send more ammunition and weapons to bolster outmanned Ukrainian forces, while also pleading for more financial help.

The country, he said, is seeing a “huge humanitarian catastrophe,” and needs further help “to save our economy for future recovery.”

“Now, only half of our economy is working” and Ukraine faces a huge monthly budget deficit of $5 billion, Shmyhal said.

He said Ukrainian officials would be in Washington in the coming week to press the country’s needs at the spring meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

In this article:Conflict, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia steps up air strikes on military facilities in Kyiv, a day after warning it will renew its assault on the capital.

22 hours ago
A Maxar satellite image shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol theatre which Kyiv says left around 300 people dead A Maxar satellite image shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol theatre which Kyiv says left around 300 people dead

World

Op-Ed: Mariupol is a huge defeat for Russia, taken or not

As Russia’s northern offensive evaporated and ran away, Mariupol held out.

11 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Our global food system is not ready for the climate crisis

Global food supplies are being threatened by global warming, and bringing back diversity is one way to save us.

20 hours ago

World

In Kyiv, a sunny respite from weeks of war

Sprawled on the grass, a soldier in uniform smoking a pipe looked up into the clear blue sky.

22 hours ago