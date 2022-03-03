Ukraine tells Russian mothers — Come and get your sons

A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns next to an unidentified soldier's body in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, following street battles - Copyright AFP STR

In a message on Ukraine’s defense ministry’s Facebook page, the mothers of captured Russian troops were told that they can have their sons back—if they come to Kyiv to collect them.

The defense ministry also provided instructions on getting to the border and contacting Ukrainian officials to be taken to the capital, which is being shelled by Russian forces.

“We ask you to deliver this message to the thousands of miserable Russian mothers, whose sons have been captured in Ukraine,” the defense ministry wrote in the Facebook post, according to Business Insider.

The post also contains a list of instructions for Russian mothers, which includes calling a phone number to find out if their sons are dead or captured.

The flyer shows a collage image of a member of Russia’s military overlapped with a woman in distress. Source – Ukraine Defense Ministry

“We, Ukrainian people, in contrast to Putin’s fascists do not make war with mothers and their captured sons,” the defense ministry wrote. “We are waiting for you in Kyiv!”

Reuters is reporting that Ukraine says around 6,000 Russian invaders have been killed, while Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday that 498 of its troops have died in the conflict and almost 1,600 more have been wounded, says Russia’s RIA news agency.

It was the first time that Moscow had put a figure on its casualties.The numbers could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

According to The Times of Israel, Ukrainian forces continue to publish videos of captured Russian prisoners describing being kept in the dark about the invasion even as it is underway, and condemning the Russian military’s conduct.

In one video, a soldier says his commander refused to tell him where the unit was going. “I didn’t know we were going to Ukraine, I was tricked,” another says.

“We were deceived and used as a meat shield,” says yet another, according to the translation provided in the clip. “We acted like Nazis. We attacked people here, so they were forced to defend their territory,” a soldier adds.

“Everything they say to us is bullshit… I just don’t understand why we were told all this crap in Russia,” a soldier says in another video while talking to his family. “We have been fu**ing left here just like pigs.”