Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukraine shows video of detained Putin ally calling for Mariupol swap

I want to ask President Putin and President Zelensky to exchange me for Ukrainian defenders and residents of Mariupol,” said Medvedchuk.

Published

Experts say the fall of Mariupol, seen as strategically vital for Russian plans to attack eastern Ukraine, is inevitable
Experts say the fall of Mariupol, seen as strategically vital for Russian plans to attack eastern Ukraine, is inevitable - Copyright AFP Andrey BORODULIN
Experts say the fall of Mariupol, seen as strategically vital for Russian plans to attack eastern Ukraine, is inevitable - Copyright AFP Andrey BORODULIN

Ukraine on Monday aired a video showing Viktor Medvedchuk, a detained pro-Russia tycoon and ally of President Vladimir Putin, seeking to be exchanged in return for an evacuation of civilians and troops from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukraine’s unexpectedly fierce resistance since Russian troops invaded the former Soviet state and pro-democratic country on February 24.

“I want to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to exchange me for Ukrainian defenders and residents of Mariupol,” he said in the video published by Kyiv’s security services, wearing black clothes and looking directly into the camera.

Medvedchuk, who escaped from house arrest after Russia’s invasion and was detained last week, said the troops and residents there “do not have the possibility of a safe exit through humanitarian corridors”.

Medvedchuk is known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Medvedchuk is known for his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin – Copyright AFP Jewel SAMAD

Medvedchuk is one of Ukraine’s richest people and is known for his close ties to Putin. He is also a politician.

He says Putin is the godfather to his youngest daughter, Darya.

The Kremlin had earlier rejected the idea of exchanging him for Ukrainians detained by Russia, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky floated the idea of a swap.

Separately on Monday Russian state TV broadcast a video Monday of what it described as “Britons” captured fighting for Ukraine demanding that Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiate their release.

The two men shown in the video asked to be exchanged for Medvedchuk, who had been accused of treason and attempting to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea and of handing Ukrainian military secrets to Moscow.

In this article:Conflict, Medvedchuk, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Ukranian serviceman looks into a crater outside a destroyed home in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine A Ukranian serviceman looks into a crater outside a destroyed home in the village of Yatskivka, eastern Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine says it is pausing the evacuation of civilians from the war-scarred east of the country for a day.

24 hours ago

World

Ukraine says Russia wants to ‘destroy’ Donbas as Mariupol prepares final defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of wanting to "destroy" the entire eastern region of Donbas.

8 hours ago

Business

Cruise ships at center of dispute in Florida’s idyllic Key West

Residents such as Arlo Haskell find the ships to be a nuisance and believe they cause environmental harm.

17 hours ago
Firefighters, who said they had themselves been shelled, try to extinguish a blaze in a residential building in the latest bombardment of central Kharkiv Firefighters, who said they had themselves been shelled, try to extinguish a blaze in a residential building in the latest bombardment of central Kharkiv

World

Shock on the streets as Kharkiv wracked by fresh blasts

Officials said five people were killed and 13 wounded in the latest volley to hit Kharkiv -- just 21 kilometres (13 miles) from the...

21 hours ago