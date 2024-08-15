Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukraine rejects as ‘nonsense’ alleged role in Nord Stream blasts

AFP

Published

The Nord Stream pipelines transported Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea
The Nord Stream pipelines transported Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRA
The Nord Stream pipelines transported Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRA
Stanislav DOSHCHITSYN

Ukraine on Thursday rejected as “absolute nonsense” suggestions it was involved in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which transported Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

The Wall Street Journal reported late on Wednesday that Ukraine’s then top military commander, Valery Zaluzhny, oversaw the plan to blow up the pipelines in September 2022.

“Ukraine’s involvement in the Nord Stream explosions is absolute nonsense. There was no practical sense in such actions for Ukraine,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak told AFP.

“It is clear that the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines did not stop the war, did not deter Russian aggression, and did not affect the situation on the front line,” he said.

“Moreover, such an action significantly strengthened Russia’s propaganda capabilities,” he added, suggesting Russia had “direct motives” for carrying out the blasts.

Nord Stream’s twin gas pipelines, which ran from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, came under intense scrutiny when Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Several large gas leaks were discovered emanating from the pipelines in September 2022, with seismic institutes recording underwater explosions just before.

The pipelines were not in operation when the leaks occurred, but they still contained gas that spewed up to the surface and into the atmosphere.

The Journal report came shortly after German media outlets reported German investigators probing the sabotage were now focusing on Ukraine, and had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man.

– ‘Like a torpedo’ –

According to the Journal, the idea of blowing up the pipelines emerged during a meeting of senior Ukrainian military officers and businessmen in May 2022, just months after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Six people were directly involved in carrying out the operation, which cost around $300,000 and was privately financed, the report said. 

Using a rented yacht, they sailed out to the area of the pipelines and dived down to lay explosives on them, it said.

Zelensky also initially approved the operation, but when the CIA learned of the plan, they asked him to stop it going ahead and he ordered a halt, according to the report.

Zaluzhny, who was removed from his post earlier this year in a shake-up, pushed ahead anyway, the WSJ said, citing Ukrainian officials. 

Zelensky took the military commander to task for going ahead with the operation despite the order to pull the plug, according to the paper. 

But the commander replied that once the sabotage team had been dispatched, they could not be called off. 

“He was told it’s like a torpedo — once you fire it at the enemy, you can’t pull it back again, it just keeps going until it goes ‘boom,'” a senior officer familiar with the conversation was cited as saying.

Speculation has long swirled about who was behind the operation, with both Ukraine and Russia denying any involvement.

In this article:Conflict, Germany, Politics, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Trevor Donovan Trevor Donovan

Entertainment

Trevor Donovan discusses the generosity and unity of his fans, and his new Great American Family film

Actor Trevor Donovan spoke about the generosity and unity of his fans, and he teased his new film role for Great American Family.

18 hours ago
A child sits beside the shrouded corpses of people killed in an Israeli strike, in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip A child sits beside the shrouded corpses of people killed in an Israeli strike, in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

World

Newborn twins killed in Gaza strike while father registered birth

A child sits beside the shrouded corpses of people killed in an Israeli strike, in the yard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir...

23 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Video game performers on strike for their biometric rights – Now what?

This whole unnecessary, sloppy issue can be killed stone-cold dead by one lawsuit.

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Iran hackers target Harris and Trump campaigns: Google

Hackers backed by Iran are targeting the campaigns of US presidential rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

13 hours ago