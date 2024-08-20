Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukraine MPs vote to ban Russia-linked Orthodox Church

AFP

Published

Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church believers pray in Kyiv
Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church believers pray in Kyiv - Copyright ITALIAN COASTGUARD/AFP Handout
Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church believers pray in Kyiv - Copyright ITALIAN COASTGUARD/AFP Handout
Barbara WOJAZER

Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, as Kyiv cuts religious, social and institutional ties with bodies it considers aligned with Moscow.

Kyiv has been trying to curb spiritual links with Russia for years — a process that was accelerated by Moscow’s 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church endorsed.

A majority of MPs approved the bill outlawing religious organisations linked with Russia, including the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which is linked to the Moscow patriarchate.

The bill needs to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky to come into force and will take years to implement, but still caused dismay among followers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

In Kyiv, believers were praying outside the Russian-affiliated part of the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a normal scene since the section was closed to the public last year.

“There’s no politics here. We just come and pray for our children and our loved ones… I’ve never seen any KGB agents,” said 56-year-old Svetlana, who declined to give her name due to the sensitivity of the question.

In a lilac dress and matching headscarf, Svetlana said she had been baptised and married in the church and worried about its potential full closure. 

“If they close, people will still pray in the streets, maybe we’ll put up tents, there will be prayers anyway,” Svetlana said.

– ‘Everything is political’ –

The schism between Ukrainian and Russian-linked Churches was triggered by Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the war between Kyiv and Moscow-backed separatists in the east.

The Istanbul-based head of the Eastern Orthodox Church granted a breakaway wing, called the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), autocephaly — religious independence — from the Moscow Patriarchate in 2019.

The Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially broke ties with its Russian counterpart in 2022, but some lawmakers have accused its leaders of collaborating with Russian clergymen despite the invasion.

“Everything is political. There can be no such thing as art, sports, or even religion outside politics,” reacted 21-year-old Igor.

He was in the Ukrainian-affiliated part of the Lavra monastery, which remains open. 

“I actually totally support this ban,” he said, accusing the Russian Orthodox Church of being a Kremlin agent that “has metastasized so much that we will be fighting it for decades.” 

The bill was welcomed by Zelensky’s office.

“There will be no Moscow Church in Ukraine,” Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, said on Telegram.

Lawmaker Iryna Gerashchenko called the vote historic.

“This is a matter of national security, not religion,” she said in a post on Telegram.

In Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Ukraine was trying to “destroy… true Orthodoxy.”

In this article:Church, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88

Entertainment

France pays tribute to screen legend Alain Delon

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 - Copyright AFP/File Valery HACHEFrancois...

24 hours ago
Taylor Swift is yet to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. Taylor Swift is yet to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election.

Social Media

Trump shares doctored images showing Taylor Swift support

Donald Trump shared doctored images showing Taylor Swift and her fans supporting his presidential campaign.

15 hours ago

Business

Annual cost of employee sickness is up £30 billion since 2018 

In the UK, £25 billion exists as an extra so-termed ‘hidden cost’ to businesses, arising from lower productivity among people working through sickness.

17 hours ago
US air safety regulators issued an airworthiness directive following a March incident on a Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines US air safety regulators issued an airworthiness directive following a March incident on a Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines

Business

US orders Boeing 787 inspections after LATAM plane plunge

US regulators said Monday they ordered inspections of pilot seats on hundreds of Boeing 787 planes.

16 hours ago