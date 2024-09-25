Op-Ed: Ukraine, Kursk, and the glaringly obvious – Russia needs this war to end

Ukraine has held on to parts of Russia's Kursk region for more than a month - Copyright AFP Yan DOBRONOSOV

The current state of things in the Russo-Ukrainian war couldn’t be more straightforward. The Hindustan Times is doing more than the Kremlin and the Russian military to promote Russia’s godawful strategic situation.

A quick recap:

None of the original objectives of the special military operation were achieved and they can no longer even theoretically be achieved.

The Russian military is in a particularly dire condition.

Russian casualties are obscene or probably worse.

The Ukrainians are hitting at will inside Russia on the ground and in the air.

Russian air defenses don’t work. The S300s and S400s aren’t stopping or even seriously affecting Ukrainian attacks.

The counteroffensive to drive Ukraine out of the Kursk region has achieved nothing in two weeks.

The Russians now have a very serious problem with ready ammunition due to Ukrainian strikes on ammo depots. According to reports, quite a lot of their stock of long-range missiles went up with the ammo dumps.

Ukrainian capabilities are increasing and improving while Russian capabilities are diminishing and deteriorating.

Donetsk is no more than a Russian morgue. Russian attempts to recapture what they claim to be their own territory have incurred absurd casualties.

Russian logistics broke down in early 2023 and have simply got worse.

Compare this rather mild description of events with current headlines. You’d think there was a war going on, not a monotonous massacre.

Nor is the news particularly inspiring. Apart from the irritating Western armchair generals citing obsolete WW2 tactics, it’s pretty quiet in the old cliché factory. There’s not much to report except ever more embarrassing Russian failures.

One interesting and indicative piece of news did sneak in. Ukraine has invited the UN and Red Cross to the Kursk region. That’s probably a practical option, given that the civilians in the area could well be in a pretty bad way. It’s unclear if they have power, water, etc. although there’s been little mention of those issues in reports.

The Russians have reacted, or perhaps very much overreacted, to this move. Humanitarian support in war zones is nothing new. It often saves many lives and ensures medical support is at least available. What’s the problem?

Also, note that under international law, the occupying force is responsible for civilians in the occupied area. This move looks more like compliance than any specific button-pushing by the Ukrainians.

Russians are supposed to be good chess players. What happens when you’re effectively out of rooks, bishops, queens, and knights, and all your pawns are in the wrong places? The opponent is now threatening what seems to be multiple unstoppable moves.

Do you try for a draw? What if the opponent doesn’t agree?

The only question now is “When does it end?”