Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ukraine-born Miss Japan gives up crown amid affair scandal

AFP

Published

This year's Miss Japan, Ukraine-born Karolina Shiino, relinquished the title after a scandal erupted about her private life
This year's Miss Japan, Ukraine-born Karolina Shiino, relinquished the title after a scandal erupted about her private life - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR
This year's Miss Japan, Ukraine-born Karolina Shiino, relinquished the title after a scandal erupted about her private life - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR

The Ukraine-born winner of the Miss Japan pageant has relinquished her crown after a report emerged of an affair she had with a married doctor.

Karolina Shiino’s nomination in January first sparked debate after some right-wingers questioned the title being awarded to a naturalised Japanese citizen.

A scandal then erupted over her private life when weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported on her extra-marital relationship — taboo for beauty pageant contestants, who are held to squeaky-clean moral standards.

Japanese entertainment personalities who have affairs, dabble in drugs or suffer other scandals also often find themselves shunned by their fans and employers.

The Miss Japan Association said Monday that it had accepted a request from Shiino to return the crown for “personal reasons”, adding there would be no Miss Japan for 2024.

Shiino said she wanted to “deeply apologise” to those involved, including the man’s wife, on the same day her management agency said she had confirmed the affair.

At first “I couldn’t speak the truth due to chaos and fear… I apologise to those who believed in me and supported me,” the 26-year-old said on Instagram.

“I take the situation seriously and have relinquished the Miss Japan Grand Prix title,” wrote the model, who moved to Japan around the age of five.

In a statement Monday, Shiino’s agency said she told them she had begun seeing the man believing him to be divorced, but continued the relationship after learning he was still married.

Miss Japan, first held in 1950, is awarded for “Japanese-style beauty” consisting of “inner beauty, beauty in appearance and beauty of actions,” its website says.

After Shiino’s nomination attracted attention online, people quickly weighed in on social media.

“It doesn’t matter if she is Jewish-Ukrainian or not, but I can’t accept her character… Why is she Miss Japan?” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Others wrote in support of Shiino on her Instagram post.

“You have Japanese spirit. I don’t think such (a) personal private thing should be a reason for you to step down but this is Japan,” said a reply with nearly 350 likes.

In this article:Entertainment, Japan, society
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024 Supporters of former US president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump carry placards as they brave frigid, sub-zero temperatures to attend a rally in Indianola, Iowa, on January 14, 2024

World

Op-Ed: ‘Citizen Trump’ not immune — If so, there goes the basis of all his cases

The Federal Appeals Court unanimously found that Trump could be criminally prosecuted. — This can't go on for long.

4 hours ago

World

Love and sympathy outside King Charles’ home after cancer news

As Britain digested the shock news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, it was almost business as usual outside his Buckingham Palace home.

15 hours ago
Gina Carano, an outspoken former martial arts fighter-turned-actor, was fired by Disney in 2021 Gina Carano, an outspoken former martial arts fighter-turned-actor, was fired by Disney in 2021

Entertainment

‘Star Wars’ actor sues Disney with funding from Elon Musk’s X

A "Star Wars" actor backed by Elon Musk's X is suing Disney for firing her over inflammatory social media posts about the Holocaust.

4 hours ago
Supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party at a campaign rally in Karachi Supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party at a campaign rally in Karachi

World

Last day of campaigning in Pakistan’s lacklustre election

Supporters of the Pakistan Peoples Party at a campaign rally in Karachi - Copyright AFP Asif HassanSaad SAYEED with Cyril BELAUD in IslamabadPakistan’s politicians...

22 hours ago