Ukraine appoints Andriy Sybiga foreign minister in govt shake-up

Andriy Sybiga was appointed Ukraine’s new foreign minister by lawmakers on Thursday, part of the biggest government reshuffle since the full-scale Russian invasion.

He replaces Dmytro Kuleba, who pressed the West to come to Ukraine’s aid after Russia’s invasion and to provide it with weapons to fend it off.

Sybiga is considered to be closer to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak than Kuleba, the most prominent departure in the reshuffle.

“First appointment — Andriy Sybiga as minister for foreign affairs of Ukraine,” lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said as parliament gave its backing.

Sybiga, 49, who was deputy minister for foreign affairs, is a career diplomat who speaks English and Polish. He has also served as ambassador to Turkey.

The foreign ministry of neighbouring Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine, congratulated Sybiga in a post on X, saying “we look forward to further cooperation for Ukraine’s European future”.

Kuleba did not attend the parliament session that accepted his resignation, Zheleznyak said.

According to AFP sources, Kuleba did not want to resign but had been under pressure from Yermak and has been criticised for the functioning of his ministry.

While Kuleba’s diplomatic skills were recognised, his removal was also part of a bid by the presidency to exert a tighter grip on foreign policy, sources suggested.

– ‘Speaking beautifully’ –

Kuleba has been popular both at home and abroad.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Kuleba to voice his “great appreciation and friendship” from their time working together, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said there had been “few people I’ve worked as closely with” as Kuleba, in a post on X.

A source in Zelensky’s party, however, said the presidency had been growing frustrated with him.

“He was giving interviews, speaking beautifully, going on trips, this handkerchief in his jacket… He was engaged in self-promotion, instead of improving the work of embassies, working systematically on countries and getting their support,” the source said.

A source close to the presidential office told AFP that Zelensky and Kuleba “will discuss and decide” his future post amid speculation that he could be tasked to steer Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

– ‘New energy’ –

The shake-up comes at a tense moment for Ukraine, which is struggling to halt Russian advances in the east while carrying out an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region.

It also takes place ahead of an election in the United States — Ukraine’s main backer — that could see Ukraine-sceptic Donald Trump back in the White House.

“We need new energy,” Zelensky said when asked about the reshuffle on Wednesday. “And these steps are related to strengthening our state in various areas.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that the reshuffle “will not affect anything”, according to Russian state-run agency TASS.

Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday also approved new nominations for several other posts, naming two new vice prime ministers and six other new ministers.

On Wednesday, parliament had already approved the resignation of four ministers, but the removal of a vice prime minister and another senior government member had failed to garner enough votes.

Ukraine’s defence apparatus has seen several changes since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. The popular army chief Valery Zaluzhny was replaced by Oleksandr Syrsky in the spring.

Last week, Zelensky also dismissed the country’s air force chief after Kyiv said a US-made F-16 fighter jet had crashed in combat, killing the pilot.