World

UK support of Ukraine ‘unwavering’ amid Kursk offensive: spokeswoman

AFP

Published

Ukrainian soldiers were trained to use the Challenger 2 tanks in England
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s commitment to Ukraine “remains absolutely resolute”, his spokesperson said Monday, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that UK support “has slowed down recently”.

Britain has been one of Kyiv’s biggest backers in its fight against Russia’s invasion, and London insisted its position has not changed since Ukrainian forces launched an offensive in Russia’s Kursk region earlier this month.

“The prime minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine,” Starmer’s spokeswoman told reporters when asked about the claim by Zelensky, who wants restrictions lifted on the use of donated long-range missiles. 

“In fact, on the latest situation, including in Kursk, the prime minister wants to set out his full admiration for the bravery shown by Ukrainian soldiers who have once again proved their spirit and determination in the face of continued Russian aggression, and shown that they will do whatever it takes to defend their country.”

She added that the incursion, which Zelensky says is aimed at creating a “buffer zone” on Russian territory to shield its own population from strikes, was “a reminder that Ukraine has consistently exceeded expectations of what is possible and Russia continues to fail”.

“But in terms of our support, again, it is unwavering,” the spokeswoman said.

Britain has pledged £12.5 billion ($16.2 billion) in support to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022, of which £7.6 billion is for military assistance.

British equipment supplied to Kyiv’s war effort includes long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles and a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks deployed early last year.

The UK government says the weapons are for self-defence and it is up to Ukraine’s armed forces decide how to use them, provided they do so in accordance with international humanitarian law.

But Britain and western allies have put limits on the use of long-range missiles to avoid escalating the conflict. 

In a post on X Sunday, Zelensky said: “Throughout this war, we’ve seen the UK demonstrate true leadership — in arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society. This has saved thousands of lives, reflecting the strength of the UK.

“Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently. We will discuss how to fix this because long-range capabilities are vital for us.”

Starmer’s spokeswoman said there was “no change” in Britain’s position on the use of Storm Shadow.

Last week, UK media reported that some Challenger 2 tanks had been used during the incursion into Kursk.

In this article:Britain, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

