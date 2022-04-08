Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK sending Ukraine ‘high-grade’ weaponry after station attack

Published

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed revulsion at a Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed revulsion at a Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed revulsion at a Russian attack on a train station in Ukraine - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

Britain is sending Ukraine more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an “unconscionable” attack on a train station, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.

The “high-grade military equipment” is worth £100 million ($130 million, 120 million euros), Johnson said, with the UK anti-tank missiles seen as particularly potent against Russian forces.

The attack at Kramatorsk “shows the depths to which (Vladimir) Putin’s once-vaunted army has sunk”, he told reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who called the Russian strike “atrocious”.

Fifty people were killed at the railway station, including five children, Ukrainian officials said as the toll rose on one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war.

Scholz also defended Germany against criticism that it is dragging its feet on ending Russian energy imports as part of Western sanctions over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot,” the chancellor said, pointing to Germany’s long-term diversification to alternative energy and other suppliers for natural gas.

After talks with Scholz in Downing Street, Johnson said Britain and Germany would work together on renewable technologies.

“We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” the prime minister said.

The UK and German leaders met as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visited Ukraine.

Von der Leyen visited a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv where Russian forces are accused by Ukraine of massacring civilians.

Asked whether he also intended to visit Kyiv, Johnson said “we are trying to help people come from Ukraine”, pointing to German and British efforts to shelter refugees fleeing the war.

In this article:Britain, Conflict, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Weaponry
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022 A DHL cargo plane broke in two after an emergency landing at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Costa Rica, on April 7, 2022

World

Cargo plane breaks in two during emergency landing in Costa Rica

A cargo airplane broke up during an emergency landing in Costa Rica on Thursday.

12 hours ago
Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine Novaya Gazeta, the independent paper for which last year's Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov works, said last month it was leaving Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

World

Russian Nobel laureate Muratov assaulted on train

Russian journalist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Dmitry Muratov was Thursday assaulted on a train by a person who sprayed him with paint.

17 hours ago
A house hit by shelling in Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Lugansk region, where officials are urging citizens to evacuate ahead of an expected Russian onslaught A house hit by shelling in Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Lugansk region, where officials are urging citizens to evacuate ahead of an expected Russian onslaught

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A Ukrainian official warns residents in the east that they have a "last chance" to flee before a major Russian offensive in the Donbas.

21 hours ago
Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years Apple's iPhone is back on top in China after six years

Tech & Science

Good idea or bad idea? Storing driver details on your iPhone

In the U.S., owners of Apple devices who hold a driver’s license can now add them to their digital wallets. Is this a good...

14 hours ago