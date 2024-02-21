Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK sanctions six officials at Russian prison where Navalny died

AFP

Published

In London, as in other European cities, people improvised memorials to Navalny in front of the Russian embassy
In London, as in other European cities, people improvised memorials to Navalny in front of the Russian embassy - Copyright AFP Narinder NANU
In London, as in other European cities, people improvised memorials to Navalny in front of the Russian embassy - Copyright AFP Narinder NANU

UK Foreign minister David Cameron said Wednesday that London had imposed sanctions on six officials at the head of the Siberian penal colony where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny died.

“Those responsible for Navalny’s brutal treatment should be under no illusion — we will hold them accountable,” Cameron said.

The sanctioned individuals will be subject to freezes of any UK assets and travel bans.

They include Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, who oversaw the IK-3 Arctic Penal Colony “Polar Wolf”, and five of his deputies.

The UK, which is the first nation to issue sanctions related to Navalny’s death on Friday, also called for his body to be released to his family immediately.

“It’s clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him,” Cameron said.

Russian authorities “poisoned him with Novichok in 2020, they imprisoned him for peaceful political activities, and they sent him to an Arctic penal colony. No one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system,” he added.

“That’s why we’re today sanctioning the most senior prison officials responsible for his custody in the penal colony where he spent his final months.”

In this article:Britain, Navalny, Politics, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Scorsese told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march Scorsese told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march

Entertainment

Directors should ‘control’ tech, not fear it: Scorsese

US cinema legend Martin Scorsese said directors should harness technology to serve their "voice."

18 hours ago
Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian embassy in London carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny" Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian embassy in London carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny"

World

Op-Ed: Navalny — Suddenly he’s a ‘cause’ for the West? Do tell.

Navalny made a pest of himself in prison by asking for kangaroos and other knickknacks.

8 hours ago
Smoke rises from the chimneys of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon on September 14, 2023 Smoke rises from the chimneys of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon on September 14, 2023

Business

Seeking efficiency: AI can help to drive down manufacturing waste

To address this issue, it has turned its sights to the future, opting for an innovative Artificial Intelligence.

17 hours ago
Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine

World

Eleven Ukraine children returned from Russia

Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border...

15 hours ago