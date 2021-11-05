Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findings

Published

Results of UK probe into French trawler tragedy due in weeks
Five crew died on the Bugaled Breizh when it sank off the coast of Cornwall, southwest England, on January 15, 2004 - Copyright Pakistan Foreign Office/AFP -
Five crew died on the Bugaled Breizh when it sank off the coast of Cornwall, southwest England, on January 15, 2004 - Copyright Pakistan Foreign Office/AFP -

A British coroner will on Friday deliver the conclusions of his inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler in UK waters, which killed five people.

Judge Nigel Lickley heard weeks of evidence last month on how the Bugaled Breizh sank suddenly off Cornwall, southwest England, despite good weather 17 years ago.

The bodies of two of the fishermen who died were recovered by British search and rescue teams.

Lawyers for the French victims’ families maintain that a submarine on exercises in the area at the time could have struck the boat and pulled it down.

But the Ministry of Defence has insisted none of its subs were active in the exact area and that the trawler’s nets likely got caught in sediment, dragging it to the bottom.

Lickley, a high court judge sitting as coroner, was originally due to give his ruling last month but delayed it to November 5 as he weighed the evidence.

The inquest in London heard that three subs from the Netherlands, Germany and Britain were operating in the general area close to the site of the tragedy, as they planned for allied military exercises.

But the families’ suspicions were focused on another submarine, a British Royal Navy nuclear-powered vessel HMS Turbulent.

The navy, though, has ruled out any involvement, stressing that the Turbulent was docked on the day of the sinking, January 15, 2004. 

MoD lawyer Edward Pleeth denied any allied sub could have been the cause of the tragedy, as both sides presented their final submissions.

Experts called during the hearing had “entirely ruled out submarine involvement”, he said, adding that the evidence pointed towards a fishing accident.

“Every proposition of alternative explanations was rejected in totality by your independent counsel,” he told the judge.

The French justice system, after years of investigations that delayed the full British hearing, said in 2016 it was unable to reach a definitive conclusion.

Coroners inquests are held in England and Wales to try to establish the causes and circumstances of sudden or unexplained deaths on the balance of probability.

They do not determine criminal or civil liability but set out facts in the public interest. 

In particularly sensitive cases, including matters of national security, a judge can be appointed to oversee proceedings.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

18 hours ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

19 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Youngkin’s Virginia win seen as a roadmap for 2022 midterm elections

Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's election could serve as a "grim warning" to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

11 hours ago
US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

World

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

A 094A Jin-class nuclear submarine Long March 10 of the Chinese navy - Copyright POOL/AFP Mark SchiefelbeinPaul HANDLEYChina is expanding its nuclear arsenal much...

22 hours ago