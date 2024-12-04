UK police question killer nurse Letby over further baby deaths

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies while a nurse at a UK hospital - Copyright Cheshire Constabulary/AFP -

Lucy Letby, the most prolific child serial killer in modern British history, has been questioned in prison over further baby deaths and collapses at two hospitals where she worked, police said Wednesday.

Former nurse Letby, 34, is serving a whole-life sentence after being convicted of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill seven others at neo-natal units in the northwest of England where she worked.

“Lucy Letby has recently been interviewed in prison under caution in relation to the ongoing investigation into baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital,” said Cheshire Police.

It is the first time she has been quizzed over cases at the Liverpool hospital and comes as part of a wider investigation into Letby’s whole career.

A lawyer for Letby, who has always maintained her innocence, told the BBC she attended the interview voluntarily and has not been arrested.

Letby, from Hereford, western England, was arrested and then charged in 2020 following a string of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester’s neo-natal unit.

The prosecution said she attacked her vulnerable prematurely-born victims, often during night shifts, by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.