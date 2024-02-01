Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK police manhunt after ‘corrosive substance’ attack on family

AFP

Published

Police cordoned off the scene of the attack near Clapham Common on Wednesday night
Police cordoned off the scene of the attack near Clapham Common on Wednesday night - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks
Police cordoned off the scene of the attack near Clapham Common on Wednesday night - Copyright AFP Richard A. Brooks

UK police were on Thursday hunting a suspect who attacked a woman and her two young daughters with a corrosive substance on a busy south London street.

Britain has battled back against attacks involving corrosive substances and saw incidents decline until a resurgence in 2022.

The 31-year-old woman and her children aged eight and three were taken to hospital along with three members of the public who went to their aid.  

The Metropolitan Police said five officers who responded to the incident in Clapham on Wednesday night also suffered minor injuries.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said the woman and the younger child had suffered potentially “life-changing” injuries, adding that it could be some time before hospital staff could say how serious they were.

He paid tribute to four members of the public who “bravely came to the aid of the family” in a “terrifying scenario”.

Three women who helped had been discharged from hospital with minor burns. A man who also responded was injured but declined hospital treatment, he said.

Cameron said the attacker and the woman are believed to know each other. “This appears to be a targeted attack,” he added.

Attacks involving corrosive substances including acid had been declining following a peak of 941 cases recorded in 2017.

But cases spiked again in 2022, according to the charity Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI).

Police force data showed crimes involving the use of the substances increased by 69 percent across England and Wales in 2022, with at least 710 attacks compared to 421 in 2021.

The figures were obtained through freedom of information requests by the Trust which warned that the true number of attacks was likely to be “far higher” as not all police forces responded.

The previous decline in cases had been partly attributed to the introduction of stricter controls on the availability of acid and other corrosive substances under the 2019 Offensive Weapons Act.

In this article:acid, Britain, Police
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

State of AI in January 2024: Data-backed revelations

At least 61 percent state they use AI regularly for copy creation, design, and social media.

21 hours ago
Lawmakers in Argentina are preparing for a marathon session, with 35 hours of debate planned over several days, and 200 speeches Lawmakers in Argentina are preparing for a marathon session, with 35 hours of debate planned over several days, and 200 speeches

World

Argentina lawmakers debate Milei’s hefty reform package

Lawmakers in Argentina are preparing for a marathon session, with 35 hours of debate planned over several days, and 200 speeches - Copyright AFP...

20 hours ago
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's idea to make bitcoin legal tender was to give more Salvadorans access to banking services and to promote crypto money transfers from some three million expats, mainly in the United States, to relatives back home El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's idea to make bitcoin legal tender was to give more Salvadorans access to banking services and to promote crypto money transfers from some three million expats, mainly in the United States, to relatives back home

Business

Waiting out Bukele’s ‘Bitcoin City’ on a Salvadoran beach

American Corbin Keegan packed up his life in Chicago and headed for El Salvador. 

22 hours ago
A motorcyclist and passenger ride past an election campaign poster of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Karachi ahead of the national vote on February 8 A motorcyclist and passenger ride past an election campaign poster of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Karachi ahead of the national vote on February 8

World

Pakistan vote body calls security meeting after campaign violence

A motorcyclist and passenger ride past an election campaign poster of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Karachi ahead of the national vote on February...

24 hours ago