Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK police launch fraud inquiry over post office IT scandal

AFP

Published

Some 86 people have seen their convictions for false accounting and theft overturned
Some 86 people have seen their convictions for false accounting and theft overturned - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
Some 86 people have seen their convictions for false accounting and theft overturned - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

UK police have announced they are investigating possible fraud offences committed during Britain’s post office scandal, described as one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

More than 700 people running small local post offices received criminal convictions between 1999 and 2005 after faulty accounting software made it appear that money had gone missing from their branches.

The prosecutions for theft and false accounting have received new attention following a television drama about one branch manager’s fight for justice that was aired on British television this week.

London’s Metropolitan Police said late Friday that officers are “investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions”.

The probe also includes money recovered from sub-postmasters as a result of civil actions, the force added in a statement.

The Met had already been investigating potential crimes of perjury and perverting the course of justice relating to investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.

Two people have been interviewed under caution but nobody has been arrested since the investigation opened in January 2020.

The scandal has been described at an ongoing public inquiry as “the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history”.

The Horizon IT system had been developed by the Japanese technology giant Fujitsu.

The Post Office began installing the software in the late ’90s, but flaws in its programming showed up deficits in branch accounts.

Postal service executives, refusing to acknowledge problems with the software, forced workers to repay the shortfalls.

Some were imprisoned or left out of pocket, while others failed to find other jobs and lost their homes.

In December 2019, a High Court judge concluded that the system contained a number of “bugs, errors and defects”.

Eighty-six postmasters have so far seen their convictions overturned and £21 million ($26 million) has been paid in compensation.

The UK government announced in September that every postmaster convicted would receive a payout of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The four-part television series, “Mr Bates vs the Post Office,” shown on ITV, has led to 50 potential new victims contacting lawyers, British media has reported.

In this article:Britain, Economy, Justice
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: If enough states disqualify Trump, he can’t win. …But?

Maybe he could do a book — “The Art of the Unreal.” “The Art of the Appeal,” or “The Art of the Squeal,” perhaps.

15 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R)

World

Haley, DeSantis turn fire on Trump in GOP race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R) - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-jeHuw GRIFFITHTwo Republicans...

17 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Tradwives, a banal mystery, or something else?

It looks like half-baked social engineering to me.  

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

Saas cybercrime levels are expected to rise this year

An area of concern as this year progresses is with the increased sophistication of cybercrime.

9 hours ago