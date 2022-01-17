Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK PM in populist fight-back after 'partygate' scandal

Published

Boris Johnson has been rocked by revelations of lockdown-breaching parties at his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence - Copyright AFP -
Anna MALPAS

Boris Johnson is hoping a slew of policy announcements, including scrapping controversial Covid passports and abolishing the BBC licence fee, can save his position as British prime minister, reports said on Monday.

Johnson’s future has been thrown into doubt by a furious political and public backlash at revelations of illegal parties held at his Downing Street office during coronavirus lockdowns.

The “partygate” scandal has so far seen six of his Conservative party MPs openly call for his resignation, with dozens more said to have done the same behind closed doors.

But several reports claimed Johnson’s team has engineered a fight-back — dubbed “Operation Red Meat” — with populist proposals to appease a disgruntled electorate and a mutinous mood among colleagues.

The Times said Johnson will give the Royal Navy “primacy” in efforts to intercept migrants crossing the Channel from France, after record numbers of arrivals last year.

It also reported on plans to outsource processing of migrants to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has meanwhile said there were “encouraging” signs that current rules on wearing masks in indoor public places, working from home and vaccine passports could be lifted on January 26.

The government also plans to lift all restrictions and end the need for fully vaccinated people to take tests after arrival from abroad, The Times said on Saturday.

And in another headline-grabbing proposal, Johnson’s team has taken aim at the funding model for Britain’s public service broadcaster the BBC.

Nadine Dorries, whose ministerial brief includes media, tweeted on Sunday that the current system, whereby all television set owners are legally obliged to pay an annual licence fee, will end after 2027.

“The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors, are over,” wrote Dorries, who is also expected to announce a freeze in licence fees until 2024.

– Push-button issues –

Johnson swept to power with an 80-seat majority in parliament at a general election in December 2019, riding a wave of support for his plan to take Britain out of the European Union.

But the “partygate” scandal — which saw Downing Street aides party on the eve of the socially distanced funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband — threatens to dump him out of office, given the impression of double-standards and Johnson’s repeated denials of infringements.

Critics consider his reported fight-back proposals as an attempt to save his own skin using right-wing push-button issues to get Tory voters and his own colleagues back onside.

Johnson’s official spokesman played down reports of the proposals as “speculation”.

On irregular migration, Johnson promised life outside the European Union would allow Britain to “take back control” of the country’s borders. 

But that has proved more difficult in reality.

Right-wing critics, including Dorries, have repeatedly taken aim at the BBC, accusing it of political bias and pushing a “woke”, London-centric agenda.

A string of celebrities have rallied to defend the corporation.

Actor Hugh Grant called the broadcaster, whose TV, radio and online services are funded by the £159-a-year licence fee, was “something the whole world admires with envy”, accusing the government of wanting to destroy it.

Former England footballer and BBC sports presenter Gary Linker called it a “the most treasured of national treasures”.

It “should never be a voice for those in government, whoever is in power”, he added.

Johnson’s Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, denied the bundle of reported measures was a face-saving exercise for the embattled prime minister.

He told Sky News he believed Johnson’s position was safe, saying he was “human and we make mistakes”.

The unconventional Johnson, 57, has previously weathered political and personal scandals, which makes it possible he could live to fight another day, but only with the help of the party rank-and-file, said political analyst Robin Pettitt.

“If he keeps giving them what they want, they might stick with him,” he told AFP.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

22 hours ago
Record drug money bust in Panama: $10 mn in cash Record drug money bust in Panama: $10 mn in cash

Business

Op-Ed: Why isn’t capitalism evolving? An antique, myopic, mindless capital structure can’t survive what’s coming

People could afford to be people, not just paranoid bill-paying machines.

10 hours ago

World

Vancouver’s iconic seawall could become a victim of rising sea levels

The damage to Vancouver’s seawall during a storm could be a sign of things to come as sea levels continue to rise due to...

20 hours ago

Life

COVID-19 infections surging again in U.S. nursing homes

Maryland Governor Hogan Visits Genesis Nursing Home as They Receive Their Covid-19 Vaccination on December 23, 2020. Source - Maryland GovPics. CC SA 2.0....

16 hours ago