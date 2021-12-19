UK makes foreign minister lead EU negotiator after Frost exit

'Pleased to be taking on responsibility for the EU negotiations,' Truss tweeted after the announcement - Copyright AFP -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed the foreign minister to lead talks with Europe Sunday after the resignation of the Brexit minister sent shockwaves through the already troubled London administration.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will take on the EU negotiating brief — including the knotty issue of Northern Ireland’s relationship with Brussels — with immediate effect, Downing Street said in a statement.

The forced shuffle came a day after David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, brought forward his resignation in a letter to the prime minister late Saturday.

He acted after The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that he had handed in his resignation a week ago, but had agreed to wait until January before leaving his post.

In his resignation letter, Frost told Johnson he had “concerns about the current direction of travel” regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.

“The Foreign Secretary is to become lead negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, following the departure of Lord Frost,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“Liz Truss will take over Ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect.”

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote over coronavirus measures and the stunning loss of a 23,000-majority seat in a by-election.

That was partly blamed on a slew of reports that his staff and aides had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

– ‘Running out of time’ –

The by-election loss for Johnson’s Conservatives intensified speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently came second in a poll of most popular ministers held by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by the grassroot Tories who could end up deciding Johnson’s replacement.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday that Frost was “an outstanding public servant”, adding: “I do understand his reasons, he’s a principled man, you know, principled people do resign from the government.”

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labour party Angela Rayner said the resignation demonstrated “a government in total chaos”.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen warned Johnson was “running out of time and out of friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government.

And Arlene Foster, who stepped down as Northern Ireland’s first minister because of post-Brexit trading arrangements in the UK territory, said it had huge implications.

“The resignation of Lord Frost from the Cabinet is a big moment for the Government but enormous for those of us who believed he would deliver for NI,” she wrote on Twitter.

– ‘Turning point’ –

Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: “I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy.

“We also need to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct too,” he said, in apparent reference to the new measures introduced by the government last week.

“I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” he added.

The series of crises engulfing Johnson have seen him garner increasingly negative coverage in Britain’s right-wing press, normally favourable to his leadership and his party.

Frost had been locked in talks for weeks over the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade between the British mainland of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, and with the European Union.

Truss “will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol”, the Number 10 statement added.

Frost had been especially focused on revamping the agreement’s governance, objecting that the EU’s highest court in Luxembourg has power over its implementation.

He seemed to be at odds with Johnson’s administration over the issue earlier in the week, when a government spokesman appeared to suggest there could be some softening on its position on the EU’s role as arbiter.

Frost, 56, was appointed as Johnson’s so-called EU “sherpa” shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019.