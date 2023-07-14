Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK govt approves construction of road tunnel near Stonehenge

AFP

Published

The project to alleviate traffic congestion around Stonehenge is an increasingly lengthy saga
The project to alleviate traffic congestion around Stonehenge is an increasingly lengthy saga - Copyright POOL/AFP Dita Alangkara
The project to alleviate traffic congestion around Stonehenge is an increasingly lengthy saga - Copyright POOL/AFP Dita Alangkara

The British government on Friday approved the construction of a controversial road tunnel near the historic Stonehenge site in southwestern England. 

The decision comes two years after campaigners won a legal battle to throw out permission for the project that would include digging a new two-mile (3.3 kilometre) tunnel running past the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The £1.7 billion ($2.2 billion) project is intended to ease congestion on an existing main road to southwest England that gets especially busy during the peak holiday periods. 

It was initially authorised in 2020 by Grant Shapps, the transport minister at the time, despite a panel of planning experts warning of “permanent, irreversible harm” to the area.

The following year the decision was successfully challenged in the High Court.

But the court stressed that its ruling was not on the merits of the scheme, but on the legality of the minister’s granting of approval.

In a 64-page letter granting fresh approval, Shapps’ successor Mark Harper said he was “satisfied” that the project’s “harm on spatial, visual relations and settings is less than substantial and should be weighed against the public benefits”.

Opponents of the plan have warned against the massive engineering project in an area full of archaeological treasures around the standing stones, while UNESCO said the site could lose its World Heritage Site status if construction goes ahead.

Steve Gooding, head of the RAC motoring group, indicated that opponents of the project will likely mount another legal challenge.

“This saga is starting to feel almost as old as the stones themselves and it’s not over yet,” Gooding said.

In this article:Archaeology, Britain, Heritage, stonehenge, Transport
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Aspartame is an artificial chemical sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products such as diet drinks, chewing gum and ice cream, from the 1980s onwards Aspartame is an artificial chemical sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products such as diet drinks, chewing gum and ice cream, from the 1980s onwards

Life

Aspartame sweeteners ‘possibly carcinogenic’, says WHO

The WHO said it was now classifying aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in soft drinks, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

18 hours ago
Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertiliser imports from war-torn Ukraine and Russia Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertiliser imports from war-torn Ukraine and Russia

Business

Climate summit needs private sector to succeed: COP28 president

Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global...

24 hours ago
Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory

World

Karabakh separatists urge Russia to open corridor to Armenia

Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory...

19 hours ago

Business

‘I have to be able to pay my rent’: Hollywood actor feels the squeeze

Contract talks with studios over better pay and other conditions broke down overnight, and the Screen Actors Guild has called a strike.

18 hours ago