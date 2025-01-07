UK government urges cricket chiefs to ‘deliver on own rules’ after Afghanistan boycott calls

England are set to face Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy on February 26 - Copyright AFP Money SHARMA

The UK government says the International Cricket Council should “deliver on their own rules” relating to women’s participation as the England men’s team resist calls to boycott their upcoming match against Afghanistan.

A group of more than 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to refuse to play next month’s Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan as a stand against the Taliban’s policy on women’s sport.

Female participation has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, a move that puts the Afghanistan Cricket Board at odds with the ICC’s rules.

The ICC have allowed the Afghanistan men’s team to continue to compete in global competitions, with England due to face them in a one-day international in Lahore on February 26.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould responded to boycott calls by saying he would “actively advocate” for collective action rather than take a unilateral stand by forfeiting the game — a move that would likely lead to a points deduction.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday it was down to the ICC, cricket’s global governing body, to take the lead on the issue.

“The ICC should clearly deliver on their own rules and make sure that they’re supporting women’s cricket as the ECB do,” said the spokesman.

He added: “The erosion of women’s and girls’ rights by the Taliban is clearly appalling. We’ll work with the ECB on this issue, we’re in contact with them. Ultimately this is a matter for the ICC in relation to the Champions Trophy.

“We should remember that cricket for a long time has been a beacon of hope for the Afghanistan people. It’s terrible the way in which the women’s team has been suppressed.”

Former ICC chairman Greg Barclay last month criticised boards such as the ECB and Cricket Australia for having a twin-track approach — refusing to play Afghanistan in bilateral series but still willing to face them in ICC events.

“If you really want to make a political statement, don’t play them (Afghanistan) in a World Cup,” Barclay told Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“Sure, it might cost you a semi-final place, but principles are principles. It’s not about having half a principle.”

The New Zealander added: “It is not the Afghanistan board’s fault. They used to have women’s cricket. It would be easy to kick Afghanistan out, but their board haven’t done anything wrong…. I don’t think it would make a jot of difference to the ruling party there to kick them out.”