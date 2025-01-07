Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK government urges cricket chiefs to ‘deliver on own rules’ after Afghanistan boycott calls

AFP

Published

England are set to face Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy on February 26
England are set to face Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy on February 26 - Copyright AFP Money SHARMA
England are set to face Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy on February 26 - Copyright AFP Money SHARMA

The UK government says the International Cricket Council should “deliver on their own rules” relating to women’s participation as the England men’s team resist calls to boycott their upcoming match against Afghanistan.

A group of more than 160 British politicians have called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to refuse to play next month’s Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan as a stand against the Taliban’s policy on women’s sport.

Female participation has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, a move that puts the Afghanistan Cricket Board at odds with the ICC’s rules.

The ICC have allowed the Afghanistan men’s team to continue to compete in global competitions, with England due to face them in a one-day international in Lahore on February 26.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould responded to boycott calls by saying he would “actively advocate” for collective action rather than take a unilateral stand by forfeiting the game — a move that would likely lead to a points deduction.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday it was down to the ICC, cricket’s global governing body, to take the lead on the issue.

“The ICC should clearly deliver on their own rules and make sure that they’re supporting women’s cricket as the ECB do,” said the spokesman.

He added: “The erosion of women’s and girls’ rights by the Taliban is clearly appalling. We’ll work with the ECB on this issue, we’re in contact with them. Ultimately this is a matter for the ICC in relation to the Champions Trophy.

“We should remember that cricket for a long time has been a beacon of hope for the Afghanistan people. It’s terrible the way in which the women’s team has been suppressed.”

Former ICC chairman Greg Barclay last month criticised boards such as the ECB and Cricket Australia for having a twin-track approach — refusing to play Afghanistan in bilateral series but still willing to face them in ICC events.

“If you really want to make a political statement, don’t play them (Afghanistan) in a World Cup,” Barclay told Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. 

“Sure, it might cost you a semi-final place, but principles are principles. It’s not about having half a principle.”

The New Zealander added: “It is not the Afghanistan board’s fault. They used to have women’s cricket. It would be easy to kick Afghanistan out, but their board haven’t done anything wrong…. I don’t think it would make a jot of difference to the ruling party there to kick them out.”

In this article:2025, afg, Britain, Cricket, CT, eng, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year

Business

‘Lost year’: Germany electric car sales go into reverse

Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed.

22 hours ago
CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products

Tech & Science

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Harnessing AI to improve radiological diagnostic accuracy

Some recent advances in medical artificial intelligence have demonstrated how AI enhances radiologist accuracy, speeds diagnoses, and improves patient outcomes.

14 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.0

Asian markets started the first full week of 2025 on a positive but cautious note.

24 hours ago