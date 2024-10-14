Connect with us

UK FM to attend EU foreign affairs talks for first time in 2 years

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on the conflict in Ukraine
The UK’s foreign minister will join European ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council for the first time in two years on Monday, as the new government looks to “reset” relations with the continent. 

David Lammy will join with the group of 27 EU foreign ministers for talks in Luxembourg on the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, issued the invitation, which followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent visit to Brussels where he “committed to move beyond” the UK’s departure from the EU.

Lammy said the government was “determined to reset our relationships and deepen ties with our European partners in order to make us all safer.  

“This visit is an opportunity for the UK to be back at the table, discussing the most pressing global issues with our closest neighbours and tackle the seismic challenges we all face,” he added.

The ministry highlighted Ukraine as “a prime example of how UK-EU collaboration makes a tangible impact,” pointing to joint sanctions on Russia, coordinated training of Ukrainian troops and the mutual work on humanitarian support.   

