Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK destroyer downs suspected attack drone ‘targeting Red Sea shipping’

AFP

Published

The British destroyer HMS Diamond has been sent to the Gulf
The British destroyer HMS Diamond has been sent to the Gulf - Copyright POOL/AFP Franck ROBICHON
The British destroyer HMS Diamond has been sent to the Gulf - Copyright POOL/AFP Franck ROBICHON

A UK destroyer has brought down a suspected attack drone in the Red Sea, defence minister Grant Shapps said Saturday, amid rising maritime tensions in the region.

Britain announced last month that it was sending HMS Diamond, one of its most advanced naval vessels, to the Gulf to shore up its presence in the region.

“Overnight, HMS Diamond shot down a suspected attack drone which was targeting merchant shipping in the Red Sea. One Sea Viper missile was fired and successfully destroyed the target,” Shapps said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, is conducting operations to ensure freedom of navigation, reassure merchant vessels and ensure the safe flow of trade, the defence ministry said. 

The deployment followed the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas and the seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo vessel by Iranian-backed Yemeni Huthi rebels in the Red Sea on November 19. 

The Huthis have launched a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel since Hamas militants poured over the border into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures. Around 240 people were kidnapped in the attacks. 

Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive that the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry says has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

The Huthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine are allowed into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Two of the world’s largest shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, said Friday they were suspending passage through a Red Sea strait vital for global commerce, after the incidents.

Shapps warned Saturday that “the recent spate of illegal attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security in the Red Sea.

“The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he added.

Royal Navy vessels have been permanently deployed to the region since 1980 and since 2011 have fallen under “Operation Kipion”, the name used for the UK’s maritime presence in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean.  

The vessel joined the frigate HMS Lancaster which deployed to the region last year, as well as three mine hunters and a support ship.

In this article:Britain, Conflict, huthi, Israel, Palestinians, Shipping, Yemen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the surge across Asian markets Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led the surge across Asian markets

Business

Asian markets track Wall St to extend Fed-fuelled rally

Asian markets built on the previous day's rally Friday as investors recalibrated their outlook for the new year.

24 hours ago
An EDF handout showing the steel dome being installed over Hinkley Point C's reactor 1 An EDF handout showing the steel dome being installed over Hinkley Point C's reactor 1

Business

UK’s new Hinkley nuclear plant reaches milestone

The UK has nine operational nuclear reactors on five sites managed by EDF but many are nearing the end of their operating lives.

20 hours ago
Stuffed toys at Venezuela's 'hospital' of stuffed toys where volunteers carry out repair work before making donations to under-privileged children Stuffed toys at Venezuela's 'hospital' of stuffed toys where volunteers carry out repair work before making donations to under-privileged children

Tech & Science

Parents should be concerned about ‘smart toys’ and data security

Parents should know that smart toys have audio access and many have cameras.

13 hours ago
Depardieu has been charged with rape and faces a slew of other allegations Depardieu has been charged with rape and faces a slew of other allegations

World

Depardieu behaviour ‘shames France’: culture minister

Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak also said that the Grand Chancery of the Legion of Honour would initiate a "disciplinary procedure."

18 hours ago