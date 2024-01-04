Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UK anti-monarchy group makes new report to police about Prince Andrew

AFP

Published

Prince Andrew attended a Christmas Day church service with other members of the royal family last month
Prince Andrew attended a Christmas Day church service with other members of the royal family last month - Copyright AFP Christian Monterrosa
Prince Andrew attended a Christmas Day church service with other members of the royal family last month - Copyright AFP Christian Monterrosa

A UK anti-monarchy group on Thursday said it had made a complaint to police in London about Prince Andrew, after the release of US court documents detailing people linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

“We’ve just reported Andrew to the police,” Republic, which wants an elected British head of state, said in a statement.

A New York judge on Wednesday began to unseal the identities of those linked in the documents to the disgraced US financier Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while waiting trial for sex crimes.

In them, Andrew, who is formally known as the Duke of York, is accused of groping a woman, which he denies.

Andrew withdrew from frontline royal duties in late 2019 after public outrage at a BBC television interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein.

The former Royal Navy helicopter pilot, 63, in February 2022 settled a US civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Andrew’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, stripped him of his honorary military titles and patronages soon afterwards, effectively shutting him out of royal life. 

He has consistently denied sexual assault and even meeting Giuffre.

The Metropolitan Police announced in October 2021 that it had closed its review into Giuffre’s claims in the US civil action, stating that it would take “no further action”.

The London force said it had also looked into a report by Channel 4 News that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK.

Giuffre alleged that Andrew abused her at the London home of Maxwell, Epstein’s former mistress who was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in prison.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith said he wants the case reopened, MPs to debate the matter in parliament, and Andrew’s elder brother King Charles III to respond publicly to the claims.

AFP contacted the Met but there was no immediate response.

Despite his low profile, Andrew was seen in public on Christmas Day attending a church service with his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and members of the royal family in Sandringham, eastern England.

In this article:Assault, Britain, Crime, Epstein, Royals, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Residents of the area around Schiphol, a densely populated zone, have regularly complained about the airport's noise nuisance Residents of the area around Schiphol, a densely populated zone, have regularly complained about the airport's noise nuisance

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Noise pollution — A deafening killer, getting worse?

Solution: stop the noise before it starts.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

The New York Times takes on OpenAI and Microsoft

An important aspect under scrutiny is the "fair use" doctrine in intellectual property law.

17 hours ago
Fed members expected that interest rates would need to remain high "for some time" Fed members expected that interest rates would need to remain high "for some time"

Business

US interest rates likely to stay high ‘for some time’: Fed minutes

Fed members expected that interest rates would need to remain high "for some time" - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKIUS Federal Reserve officials expect interest...

21 hours ago
Simple, but highly addictive, Tetris has been part of the cultural landscape for decades, and now a US teen has beaten it, playing until the code freezes Simple, but highly addictive, Tetris has been part of the cultural landscape for decades, and now a US teen has beaten it, playing until the code freezes

Tech & Science

US teen becomes first human to beat Tetris

Willis Gibson, 13, a gamer known as "blue scuti," became the first human to reach the "kill screen" of the Nintendo version of the...

1 hour ago