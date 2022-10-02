Uganda races to contain Ebola outbreak caused by Sudan strain

The CDC vs Ebola. Infection control officer teaches good handwashing technique in order to fight Ebola in Guinea in January 2015. Source - Lindsey Horton CC SA 2.0.

The outbreak was caused by the Sudan strain of the virus, which has no approved vaccine or drug treatment. This means there has been no vaccination of health workers, who account for six of the confirmed cases.

There are 35 confirmed cases in Uganda, and seven deaths, although it is feared there could be many more, according to the BBC. All the dead are healthcare workers, including doctors, an anaesthesiologist and one medical student.

However, the death toll may be higher. The health ministry says there were 18 deaths, linked to confirmed cases, where burials took place before they could be tested.

The fact that it was three weeks before the first case was detected on 20 September has caused concern. Scientists and health officials are now pushing to start clinical trials for two experimental vaccines to protect against this strain, which originated in Sudan in 1976.

Ebola is highly contagious and spreads between humans by direct contact with bodily fluids and contaminated environments. Funerals can be a particular risk if mourners have direct contact with the body.

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) for the treatment of an Ebola patient at NIH. March, 2015. Credit: NIAID

Ebola fever, fatigue, diarrhea and internal and external bleeding. The 2014-16 outbreak in West Africa, caused by the Zaire strain, was the deadliest Ebola epidemic, killing more than 11,300 people, followed by the 2018 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that killed 2,280 people, according to the New York Times.

There are two vaccines used ti treat Ebola, both made for the Zaire strain. They have not been tried on the Sudan strain. Nonetheless Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said his government was exploring whether it was worth trying them.

The focus has been on contact-tracing. A 51-bed treatment facility is operational in Mubende district, the epicenter of the outbreak. A second facility is due to be set up soon.

President Museveni said two mobile laboratories would be sent to Mubende by Friday, so that people would not have to travel for tests and risk spreading the virus.

Again, medics have expressed frustration over the lack of gloves, masks and other protective equipment. They have also called for the affected region to be put under quarantine.

However, President Museveni ruled out restrictions, saying: “Ebola is not spread like corona[virus]” as it is not an airborne disease. So this means schools, markets and places of worship are remaining open.