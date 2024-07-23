Connect with us

Uganda police detain protesters as anti-graft rallies begin

AFP

Published

Police in anti-riot gear were out in force
Police in anti-riot gear were out in force - Copyright AFP/File Wojtek Radwanski

Ugandan police detained several demonstrators in the capital Kampala on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist, as scattered anti-corruption rallies began despite being banned by authorities.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the East African country with an iron fist for almost four decades, had warned the demonstrators at the weekend they were “playing with fire”.

On the eve of the rally, Ugandan authorities had cracked down on the opposition, besieging the headquarters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) of former presidential candidate Bobi Wine and arresting several of his party’s MPs.

Police were out in force across Kampala on Tuesday, with police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke saying the authorities will “not allow a demonstration that will risk peace and security of the country”.

Several protesters were arrested as small rallies began, an AFP journalist said, including two near parliament.

“Corruption has to end today,” one of them shouted — wearing a T-shirt calling for the resignation of a leading government politician — as they were detained by heavily armed officers.

There were roadblocks on mostly quiet streets, especially near Kampala’s business district, that were heavily manned by police officers in anti-riot gear with some wearing camouflage uniforms.

Posters shared online ahead of the rallies urged demonstrators to march to parliament, but nearby roads were cut off by security forces.

The call to action over corruption has been organised online, drawing inspiration from the mostly Gen-Z led anti-government protests that have roiled neighbouring Kenya for a month.

“We are the youths and heart of our country and we are not letting down our country,” leading Ugandan protester Shamim Nambasa told AFP on Monday.

– ‘All belong’ –

A heavy police presence also remained in place around NUP headquarters in a suburb of Kampala, an AFP journalist said, a day after opposition leader Wine said the building was “under siege” by police and army officers.

On Monday three lawmakers with the opposition group were detained by police on “various offences and remanded to prison,” according to the police spokesperson who did not give further details on the charges. 

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had called Monday for people to support the anti-corruption demonstrations.

“We want a country where we all belong not for the few in power,” he said.

A NUP spokesperson confirmed three legislators — named as Francis Zaake, Charles Tebandeke and Hassan Kirumira — along with seven others connected to the party, had been detained.

Tuesday’s march has been organised on social media by young Ugandans with the hashtag #StopCorruption.

Graft is a major issue in Uganda, with several major scandals involving public officials, and the country is ranked a lowly 141 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s corruption index.

Earlier this year, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on several Ugandan officials including parliamentary speaker Anita Among and two former ministers over alleged corruption.

AFP
