Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade

Published

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) receiving the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (L) in the capital Damascus - Copyright Syrian Presidency Facebook page/AFP -
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) receiving the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (L) in the capital Damascus - Copyright Syrian Presidency Facebook page/AFP -

The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat met Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday, state media said, in the first such visit by a top UAE official since Syria’s war began 10 years ago.

The visit is widely seen as a sign of regional efforts to end Assad’s diplomatic isolation as Syria grapples with a spiralling economic crisis caused by years of conflict and compounded by a spate of Western sanctions.

“President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed,” and an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said.

“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest,” SANA added.

The UAE broke ties with Syria, which is backed by the UAE’s regional rival Iran, in February 2012, as the repression of nationwide protests demanding regime change was escalating into a devastating war.

In December 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus. This was followed by the Gulf country calling in March for Syria to return to the Arab League. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

World

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Cars line up to travel into the United States at the San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Mexico -...

21 hours ago
Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN

World

Supreme Court agrees to hear coal case that could limit EPA’s climate powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Republican-led states and fossil fuel.

16 hours ago
Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Life

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a red vs blue issue in the U.S., and it’s very telling

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with coronavirus in the United States is getting more people vaccinated.

5 hours ago
Joy, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months Joy, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

World

Joy, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Long lines formed at border crossings and anxious relatives gathered at airports Monday as the United States reopened to vaccinated visitors.

24 hours ago