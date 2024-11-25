Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UAE names Uzbek suspects in Israeli rabbi’s murder

AFP

Published

A visitor at the UAE's first official synagogue, opened within an interfaith centre in Abu Dhabi last year
A visitor at the UAE's first official synagogue, opened within an interfaith centre in Abu Dhabi last year - Copyright AFP LEON NEAL
A visitor at the UAE's first official synagogue, opened within an interfaith centre in Abu Dhabi last year - Copyright AFP LEON NEAL

Three suspects held in the United Arab Emirates over the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi are from Uzbekistan, authorities in the Gulf state announced Monday, saying they were working to determine their motives.

UAE-based rabbi Tzvi Kogan, 28, was found dead by security services last week, following what Israeli officials and an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group he was affiliated with called an anti-Semitic attack.

Kogan’s death came as a blow to the tiny Jewish and Israeli communities in the Muslim-majority UAE, which prides itself on its safety, stability and religious tolerance.

The three suspects were arrested on Sunday, and after “preliminary investigations” the interior ministry identified them in a statement.

“The authorities revealed the identities of the three perpetrators, all of whom are Uzbek nationals,” said the statement published Monday by the official WAM news agency.

It named them as Olimboy Tohirovich, 28, Makhmudjon Abdurakhim, 28, and Azizbek Kamilovich, 33.

The ministry said authorities were taking “the necessary actions to uncover the details, circumstances and motives of the crime”.

Kogan was in the UAE as a representative of the Chabad Hasidic movement, which is known for its outreach efforts worldwide.

An Israeli official, briefing journalists on condition of anonymity, said Kogan’s body could be repatriated Monday.

The Chabad-Lubavitch movement said that he would “be laid to rest in Israel”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned “the murder of an Israeli citizen and a Chabad emissary”, calling it “an abhorrent anti-Semitic terrorist attack”.

In Washington, the White House urged accountability fot the “horrific crime”.

Neither Emirati nor Israeli officials provided any details about the circumstances of Kogan’s murder.

– ‘Crime against the UAE’ –

The UAE normalised relations with Israel in 2020 alongside Bahrain and Morocco in a series of US-brokered agreements known as the Abraham Accords.

That year, according to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, Kogan joined his older brother Reuven and a team of rabbis with the group in the UAE.

Chabad said on its website that Kogan had managed a kosher supermarket in Dubai, which an AFP photographer said was closed on Monday with its window blinds shut.

There is no figure for the number of Jews in the UAE, but an Israeli official has told AFP there were about 2,000 Israelis in the Gulf country, with the Jewish community estimated to be up to twice that figure.

UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash insisted Sunday the country remained “a society of tolerance and coexistence”, in a post on social media platform X that made no direct reference to Kogan.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to the United States, said that “Kogan’s murder was more than a crime in the UAE — it was a crime against the UAE.”

“We reject extremism and fanaticism of every kind,” he posted on X.

– Low profile –

The oil-rich Gulf state, whose population is made up mainly of expatriates, opened its first official synagogue within an interfaith centre in its capital Abu Dhabi last year to cater to the small but active Jewish community that had previously prayed in private.

The Jewish community has kept a lower profile during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since October 2023.

A senior UAE rabbi, Elie Abadie, condemned Kogan’s death as a “tragic and terrorist act” and eulogised him as “an exemplary human being”.

“This tragic and terrorist act of murdering an innocent Jew is an affront to the entire Jewish community and the peaceful coexistence in the UAE,” Abadie told AFP.

Israel renewed a warning for Israelis to avoid any non-essential travel to the UAE, and advised citizens already in the Gulf country to take extra precautions.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said in a statement on X that “we mourn the tragic loss” of Kogan and “strongly condemn this hateful act”.

“Our thoughts are with his family, the Jewish community, and all who grieve,” she said.

In this article:Crime, Israel, UAE, uzbekistan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The words that make the news – Idiocy, incompetence, stupidity, fraud, crime, etc.

There’s a pattern forming in common usage in media. These words and their equivalents are almost entirely unavoidable in the news.

23 hours ago

Business

Working on your resume? Dangers of using AI to assist are revealed

The use of AI to help structure a job application wouldn’t automatically rule out a candidate.

14 hours ago
The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers The resurrection of Three Mile Island was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers

Business

Cheers, angst as US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen

Gains could include some 3,400 jobs and three billion dollars in tax revenue for the surrounding counties, according to a study by the council. 

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

How AI is transforming healthcare and research

As laboratory experts strive to meet growing demands for speed, accuracy, and data integrity, advanced technologies are transforming their workflows.

9 hours ago