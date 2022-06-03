Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UAE firm to screen passengers at Afghan airports

Published

Planes are seen parked at Kabul airport in November last year
Planes are seen parked at Kabul airport in November last year - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Planes are seen parked at Kabul airport in November last year - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

The Taliban have tasked a United Arab Emirates firm with the security screening of passengers and luggage at Afghan airports, officials said, as the country seeks to expand international flights.

While some domestic and international flights are operating out of the capital’s only airport, significant support is needed for major foreign airlines to resume a full service.

The full operation of Kabul’s airport — which was trashed in August during the mass evacuation of civilians after the Taliban stormed back to power — is seen as crucial to reviving Afghanistan’s shattered economy.

Abu Dhabi-based GAAC said it will manage screening at Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif airports for the next three years. 

“The signing of this contract is expected to enhance the confidence of foreign airlines to resume their flights,” Ibrahim Morafi, regional director of GAAC, told AFP.

Afghanistan’s transport and aviation ministry confirmed the deal.

No country has yet formally recognised the Taliban government, which has increasingly stripped away the freedoms of Afghans, particularly women. 

GAAC, which operated in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover, signed a separate contract last month to provide ground handling services at Kabul, Kandahar and Herat airports.

A Qatar-Turkey consortium has been in talks with the Afghan aviation ministry for months about operating Afghan airports, but discussions have stalled over the Taliban’s insistence that their fighters guard the facilities.

Air traffic control at Kabul airport is being handled by a team of Afghans trained by experts from Uzbekistan and Qatar.

In this article:Afghanistan, Aviation, UAE
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

In the city of Sloviansk, AFP journalists saw buildings destroyed by a rocket attack In the city of Sloviansk, AFP journalists saw buildings destroyed by a rocket attack

World

Russia tightens noose around key Ukraine city on 99th day of war

Russian forces hammered the last Ukrainian defences holding a strategic city in the Donbas region as the war approached its 100th day.

22 hours ago

World

Queen Elizabeth II to salute jubilee from palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth II will make two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, kicking off events to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Italy’s ‘Motor Valley’ proves fertile ground for supercars

The Italian region of Emilia-Romagna has "Motor Valley", an area that boasts one of the highest concentrations of luxury sports cars.

14 hours ago
The new regulations come days after a twin-prop aircraft crashed between the towns of Pokhara and Jomsom, with bad weather suspected to play a role in the accident The new regulations come days after a twin-prop aircraft crashed between the towns of Pokhara and Jomsom, with bad weather suspected to play a role in the accident

World

Nepal tightens flight rules after crash that killed 22

Flights in Nepal will be cleared to fly only if there is favourable weather forecast throughout their route.

22 hours ago