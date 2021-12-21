U.S. population growth slips to the lowest rate since the nation’s founding

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic. Source - Chris Rycroft (CC BY 2.0)

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies, and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday.

The United States grew by only 0.1 percent, with an additional 392,665 added to the population from July 2020 to July 2021, according to population estimates released by the Census Bureau, reports the Associated Press.

The U.S. has been experiencing slow population growth for a number of years, according to US News, but this past year is the first time since 1937 that the nation’s population grew by less than 1 million people.

“I was expecting low growth but nothing this low,” said William Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s metropolitan policy program, Brookings Metro. “It tells us that this pandemic has had a huge impact on us in all kinds of ways, and now demography.”

“We have an aging population and that means fewer women in child-bearing ages,” Frey said. “We see younger people putting off having children and they’re going to have fewer children.”

Th3e population estimates are derived from calculating the number of births, deaths and migration in the U.S. And for the first time, international immigration surpassed natural increases that come from births outnumbering deaths.

This amounted to a net increase of nearly 245,000 residents from international migration but only about 148,000 from new births outnumbering deaths.

NewsTimes reports that University of New Hampshire demographer Kenneth Johnson described the decline in natural population increase as “stunning,” saying it was the smallest spread of births over deaths in more than 80 years.

“Of course most of this is COVID, but not all of it,” Johnson said. “U.S. natural increase was already at a low ebb prior to COVID with the fertility rate hitting a new record low each year and deaths steadily rising due to the population aging.”