Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two Venezuela military officers killed in helicopter crash

Two Venezuelan military personnel were killed and two others injured Tuesday when a Russian-made helicopter crashed.

Published

Emergency responders and military officials work the site of a helicopter crash in Lara, Venezuela that left two military personnel dead
Emergency responders and military officials work the site of a helicopter crash in Lara, Venezuela that left two military personnel dead - Copyright AFP Artemio Sequera
Emergency responders and military officials work the site of a helicopter crash in Lara, Venezuela that left two military personnel dead - Copyright AFP Artemio Sequera

Two Venezuelan military personnel were killed and two others injured Tuesday when a Russian-made helicopter crashed in the South American nation, President Nicolas Maduro said.

“Today we have had a sad and regrettable accident in the state of Lara, with an Mi-17 helicopter with two fatalities and two pilots who are fighting for their lives,” Maduro said during a meeting with ministers broadcast on state television.

It was unclear why the chopper went down, and Maduro has ordered an investigation.

The aircraft burst into flames when it crashed, and the injured pilot and co-pilot were pulled to safety by local residents and laborers.

The Venezuelan army said in a statement that the crash occurred during “a supply mission to border protection bases.”

In this article:accidente, armadas, fuerzas, Venezuela
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Canada passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada's House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

24 hours ago
Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit

World

China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

Beijing has signalled it would not back Vladimir Putin if he sent troops in to invade Ukraine.

23 hours ago
Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail

World

What election? World role delays Macron’s bid for second term

Macron hasn’t even told the nation whether he plans to run for re-election in the April vote, though few doubt that he will.

18 hours ago
Kamel Ghribi Kamel Ghribi

World

GKSD Kamel Ghribi, Founder and Chairman leads ECAM Council round table discussions at the Africa EU meetings in Brussels

Partnerships and joint agreements were discussed between GKSD investment holding and African leaders at the ECAM Council/The European House Ambrosetti conference.

14 hours ago