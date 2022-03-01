Two Ukraine speeches — and two very different reactions

Zelensky has defied Russia's onslaught and rallied his country with determined appearances on social media. — © AFP

More than 100 diplomats from some 40 Western countries and allies including Japan walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Geneva, Switzerland, Lavrov was addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council remotely, after canceling his visit due to what the Russian mission said on Monday were EU states blocking his flight path, reports Reuters.

After the exodus of envoys from the European Union, the United States, Britain, and others – there were only a few diplomats left in the room, including Russia’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, who is a former deputy to Lavrov. Envoys from Syria, China, and Venezuela were among the delegations that stayed.

In his speech, reports the New York Times, Lavrov accused the West of anti-Russian “hysteria,” and accused the EU of engaging in a “Russophobic frenzy” by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during Moscow’s military campaign that began last Thursday.

Lavrov also accused Ukraine of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, an unsubstantiated claim that Moscow has used as one of the justifications for its invasion. Ukraine gave up its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in 1994 in exchange for security guarantees.

Mr. Lavrov added that the United States should pull its nuclear weapons out of Europe and dismantle the associated infrastructure.

A very different reaction to Zelensky’s speech

About the same time on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a lengthy standing ovation after delivering an emotional speech via video to the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, calling for Ukraine to be granted membership to the European Union.

“I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you, Ukraine will be alone. We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death,” Zelensky said to representatives of the 27 EU member states, according to The Hill.

“This is the price of freedom. We are fighting just for our land. And for our freedom, despite the fact that all of the cities of our country are now blocked,” Zelensky said as his translator became emotional while speaking about the death of children in the Russian assault on Ukraine.

“Every square today, no matter what it’s called, is going to be called Freedom Square, in every city of our country. No one is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukrainians,” Zelensky said in closing as he raised a fist in the air before exiting the camera’s view.