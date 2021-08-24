Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two officers killed in attack on Nigeria defence academy

Published

Two officers killed in attack on Nigeria defence academy
Nigeria's military are battling jihadists and heavily-armed criminal gangs - Copyright AFP Lindsey Parnaby
Nigeria's military are battling jihadists and heavily-armed criminal gangs - Copyright AFP Lindsey Parnaby
Aminu ABUBAKAR

Gunmen attacked Nigeria’s elite military academy on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping another in a brazen assault on a symbol of the armed forces.

The raid on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the country’s main officer training school, is a major blow for a military already struggling with a jihadist insurgency and heavily-armed criminal gangs.   

“The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen,” said Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, spokesman for the academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna. 

“We lost two personnel and one was abducted.”

An internal army message seen by AFP said a lieutenant commander and a lieutenant were killed and a major was abducted. Another officer was also wounded.

The high-security base, located just outside the state capital Kaduna, trains Nigerian officers and also cadets from other African militaries.

The academy statement said only that the attack had been carried out by “unknown gunmen”.

No group claimed responsibility, but Nigeria is facing a threat from jihadists and large criminal gangs that raid villages, steal cattle and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom.

Ansaru, a splinter group of Boko Haram which is linked to al-Qaeda, is also present in the northwest, specialising in high-profile kidnappings.

However, the group has mostly been inactive since its leadership was hit hard by security forces in recent years. 

– ‘Bandits’ threat –

The criminal gangs, also known as bandits, often attack in large numbers and arrive on motorbikes.

Typically motivated by financial gain, they have been targeting schools and colleges, kidnapping students and pupils for ransom.

The armed forces have carried out operations and air strikes on their camps, which are hidden deep in the forests that span Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger States, but violence has escalated.

In July, the air force said bandits had shot down one of its jets as it was carrying out operations in Zamfara state. The pilot ejected and escaped.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a former soldier first elected in 2015, has warned paying ransoms will provoke more kidnappings. Some local governors have tried to negotiate amnesty deals to stop the attacks, though those accords have mostly failed.

In the northeast of the country, there are signs of growing ties between the bandits and Islamic militants — a government document this month warned bandits were getting training from jihadists.

Nigeria’s 12-year-long Islamist insurgency has left over 40,000 people dead and forced around two million more from their homes in the northeast where another Boko Haram splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), is now the dominant armed group.

Boko Haram jihadist chief Abubakar Shekau was killed earlier this year during infighting with ISWAP militants in a major shift in the grinding conflict.  

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Teacher and student Teacher and student

Life

As COVID cases soar in the U.S., school children are now exposing their families to the virus

Americans are facing a daunting surge in COVID-19 cases, with rates of infection for children and adults under 50 at their highest levels yet.

17 hours ago
Poland to build Belarus border fence against migrants Poland to build Belarus border fence against migrants

World

Poland to build Belarus border fence against migrants

Belarusian authorities are reportedly pushing migrants back towards the EU border with Poland - Copyright AFP/File SONNY TUMBELAKAPoland on Monday announced plans for a...

21 hours ago

Life

Water crisis threatens over 12 million people in Syria and Iraq

Millions of people in Syria and Iraq are at risk of losing access to water, electricity, and food amid rising temperatures.

22 hours ago

World

Karen Baker: Pentagon survivor who told the stories of 9/11 victims

Karen Baker was a crisis communications expert at the Pentagon on 9/11 but nothing could prepare her for what she would soon have to...

2 hours ago