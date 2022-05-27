Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

A Frenchwoman and a Spaniard were killed and nine other mountaineers were injured Friday in an ice fall in southwest Switzerland.

Published

Swiss police cautioned about setting off on such high-altitude expeditions
Swiss police cautioned about setting off on such high-altitude expeditions - Copyright AFP Loren Elliott
Swiss police cautioned about setting off on such high-altitude expeditions - Copyright AFP Loren Elliott

A Frenchwoman and a Spaniard were killed and nine other mountaineers were injured Friday in an ice fall in southwest Switzerland, police said following a rescue attempt involving several helicopters.

Police received calls at 6:20 am (0420 GMT) reporting that mountaineers had been caught up in falling seracs — columns of glacial ice formed by crevasses — on the Grand Combin, a glacial massif near the Italian border in the Wallis region.

Seven helicopters with mountain rescue experts flew to the scene, finding 17 mountaineers split among several groups.

“Two people died at the scene of the accident,” Wallis police said in a statement. They were a 40-year-old Frenchwoman and a 65-year-old man from Spain.

Nine mountaineers were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Sion and in Lausanne. Two of them are seriously injured, police said.

Other mountaineers were evacuated by helicopter.

The regional public prosecutor has opened an investigation “to determine the circumstances of this event”, the police said.

The serac fall happened at an altitude of 3,400 metres (11,100 feet) in the Plateau de Dejeuner section along the Voie du Gardien ascent route.

The Grand Combin massif has three summits above 4,000 metres, the highest of which is the Combin de Grafeneire at 4,314 metres.

The police issued a note of caution about setting off on such high-altitude expeditions.

“When the zero-degree-Celsius isotherm is around 4,000 metres above sea level, it is better to be extra careful or not attempt the route if in doubt,” Wallis police said.

“The golden rule is to find out beforehand from the mountain guides about the chosen route and its current feasibility.”

In this article:Accident, France, Mountains, Spain, Switzerland
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance

World

Finnish PM says trust in Russia lost for ‘generations’ during Kyiv trip

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance - Copyright AFP Jim WATSONFinnish...

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Four companies control the infant formula industry

The U.S. infant formula market collapsed this year after the country’s largest manufacturer closed its plant.

12 hours ago
Mykyta, a 17-year-old displaced Ukrainian, hopes to go to university in Belgium Mykyta, a 17-year-old displaced Ukrainian, hopes to go to university in Belgium

World

War pushes Ukrainian teen towards Belgian future

Three months ago, Mykyta never would have thought he'd be hoping to study for an engineering degree at a Belgian university.

23 hours ago

World

Biden moves to protect major Alaska watershed from mining

The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to ban the disposal of mining waste in Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed.

13 hours ago