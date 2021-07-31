Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two more parts of China report Covid outbreaks

Published

Two more parts of China report Covid outbreaks
Chongqing is a sprawling megacity of 31 million people - Copyright AFP/File WANG ZHAO
Chongqing is a sprawling megacity of 31 million people - Copyright AFP/File WANG ZHAO

China’s worst coronavirus outbreak in months has spread to two more parts of the country, health authorities said Saturday, including a sprawling megacity of 31 million people.

The National Health Commission reported 55 new cases in areas including Fujian province and Chongqing municipality, in addition to the four provinces and Beijing where outbreaks of the Delta variant had already been reported.

More than 200 infections nationwide have been linked to a cluster in eastern Jiangsu province, where nine cleaners at an international airport in the city of Nanjing tested positive on July 20.

Nanjing city authorities ordered all tourist attractions and cultural venues not to open on Saturday, prompted by the spike in domestic transmissions.

Hundreds of thousands have already been locked down in Jiangsu province, while Nanjing has tested all 9.2 million residents twice. 

The tourist city of Zhangjiajie in Hunan province, where a handful of cases attended a single theatre performance, locked down all 1.5 million residents and shut all tourist attractions Friday, according to an official notice.

Famed for its striking rock formations, the city is where part of the “Avatar” blockbuster was filmed.

In Beijing’s Changping district, where two locally transmitted cases have been found, 41,000 people in nine housing communities were placed under lockdown Thursday.

China has previously boasted of its success in snuffing out the pandemic within its borders after imposing the world’s first virus lockdown in early 2020 as Covid-19 seeped out of Wuhan in the centre of the country.

But an outbreak this month driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant has thrown that record into jeopardy.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Philippines says US military deal 'in full force again' Philippines says US military deal 'in full force again'

World

Philippines says US military deal 'in full force again'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has walked back on a decision to end a key military deal with the United States - Copyright Philippines' Presidential...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Model can predict how drug interactions influence antibiotic resistance

A new antimicrobial model unravels various evolutionary effects offers a framework for optimising time-dependent, multidrug treatments.

12 hours ago
China virus success under threat as Delta variant spreads China virus success under threat as Delta variant spreads

World

China virus success under threat as Delta variant spreads

People queue for Covid-19 tests in Nanjing, China's eastern Jiangsu province - Copyright AFP STRA coronavirus cluster that emerged in the Chinese city of...

19 hours ago
First flight of Afghan interpreters fleeing Taliban arrives in US First flight of Afghan interpreters fleeing Taliban arrives in US

World

First flight of Afghan interpreters fleeing Taliban arrives in US

The first flight carrying Afghans who worked for American troops and diplomats has arrived in the United States - Copyright AFP/File MANPREET ROMANAPaul HANDLEYThe...

15 hours ago