Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two missing after cargo ships collide south of Sweden

Published

Two missing after cargo ships collide south of Sweden
The British cargo ship Scot Carrier (L) and the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej collided early Monday - Copyright POOL/AFP OLIVIER DOULIERY
The British cargo ship Scot Carrier (L) and the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej collided early Monday - Copyright POOL/AFP OLIVIER DOULIERY
Johannes LEDEL

Two sailors were missing on Monday after a Danish cargo ship capsized when it collided with a British vessel off Sweden’s southern coast, officials said.

Nine boats and a rescue helicopter scoured the frigid waters following the early morning crash involving the two cargo ships between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, the media spokesman at the Swedish Maritime Administration told AFP.

“One of the ships has capsized and is upside down,” Carl-Johan Linde said, adding that two people from that vessel were missing.

Around 10:30 am the maritime authority cancelled the search “at sea” for the missing sailors. The coastguard was towing the capsized Danish ship closer to shore to enable divers to scour the ship.

“We will be diving as if this is a lifesaving operation”, Angelica Anbring with the Swedish Rescue Service told AFP, adding that they were hoping to find an air pocket or something similar.

The British flagged Scot Carrier was headed for the Swedish island of Gotland, while the Danish flagged Karin Hoej was sailing to Denmark, according to Linde.

“The Scot Carrier released a smaller boat and looked for people and they heard screams from the water, but couldn’t find anyone,” Jonas Franzen, communications director at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told AFP.

– ‘Critical situation’ –

Emma Valhem, spokeswoman for the Swedish Sea Rescue Society, said she did not want to speculate on the chances of finding the sailors alive.

She said with water temperatures around four degrees Celsius (39.2 Fahrenheit) this time of year, the “situation is critical, already from the start.” 

Soren Hoj, manager for the Danish shipping company operating the vessel, told AFP there were two people in the crew and they were believed to be the ones missing.

Operations to prevent oil or other hazardous materials from being released into the water were also under way.

“There is currently no ongoing oil spill,” Sweden’s coastguard said in a statement.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into “gross negligence in sea traffic,” it said.

The waters around Sweden’s southern coast see heavy traffic, as all ships going into the Baltic Sea from the Atlantic need to pass through the strait between Sweden and Denmark. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls

World

Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls

Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Careful how you scan: QR codes represent the new attack dimension

Mobiles are under threat, as evidenced by the increased number of attacks exploiting QR codes.

27 mins ago

World

Israeli PM on historic visit to UAE

Israel's Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates Sunday for the first official visit by a prime minister of the Jewish state.

19 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Workplace surveillance – Myths, mistakes, and misconceptions in a deeply flawed management culture

The fact remains that workplace surveillance can be bureaucratic, inept, and in some cases just plain wrong.

46 mins ago