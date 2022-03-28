Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two Israeli police killed in attack claimed by Islamic State group

Published

Israeli security forces gather at the site of an attack that left two Israeli police dead in the northern city of Hadera
Israeli security forces gather at the site of an attack that left two Israeli police dead in the northern city of Hadera - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis
Israeli security forces gather at the site of an attack that left two Israeli police dead in the northern city of Hadera - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis
Nir KAFRI

Two police officers were shot dead in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group in the northern Israeli city of Hadera late Sunday as top US and Arab diplomats visited the Jewish state for an unprecedented regional meeting, authorities said.

Police said the two gunmen — Israeli Arabs identified by Israeli intelligence as local IS operatives — were killed by counterterrorism officers who happened to be nearby.

“Two members of the Jewish (state’s) police force were killed and others were injured in an immersive commando attack,” IS said in a rare claim of an attack inside Israel.

Emergency medical responders said “two Israelis” were killed in the attack — a man and a woman — with four other people taken to hospital and two more treated at the scene.

Police said “two terrorists arrived at Herbert Samuel Street in Hadera, and began shooting at a police force there,” resulting in two deaths.

Members of “an Israeli counterterrorism force happened to be in a restaurant nearby and they ran out and neutralised the terrorists,” police said in a statement.

Dudu Boani, the police deputy commander for the region, told reporters the two victims of the attack were police officers. He said the assailants were shot dead.

A government security official said the two assailants were IS operatives from Umm El Fahm, an Arab Israeli city.

Residents of the city, which is located near Hadera, said police had deployed heavily.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s office said he was conducting a situation assessment with military, police and intelligence chiefs, while Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had arrived in Hadera and been briefed by police on the attack, his office said.

The army said in a statement that it was deploying additional forces in and around the occupied West Bank. 

– ‘Heinous’ attack –

Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, praised the attack, calling it a “heroic operation” and a “natural and legitimate response” to Israel’s “crimes against our people”.

Islamic Jihad, another Gaza-based militant Palestinian movement, called the attack “an eloquent message from our people against attempts to break our will”.

On Tuesday, a man wielding a knife stabbed several people and ran over another in southern Israel, killing four, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent years. 

Authorities identified the attacker as an Israeli Arab who had previously been convicted for supporting IS. 

As Sunday’s attack took place, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was hosting his counterparts from three Arab states that recently normalised ties with Israel, alongside Egypt’s top diplomat and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at a resort in southern Israel, in a gathering that Israel called “historic”.

“I briefed the participants of the Negev Summit on the details of the Hadera attack,” Lapid said in a statement. 

“All the foreign ministers condemned the attack, sent their condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.” 

“Tonight’s heinous terror attack is an attempt by violent extremists to terrorise and to damage the fabric of life here,” Lapid said. 

“Israel will uncompromisingly fight terrorism, and we will resolutely stand together with our allies against anyone who tries to harm us.”

An Israeli official told AFP that the attack had not prevented the gathering from taking place. 

The ministers were dining together Sunday night, and on Monday were due to hold a series of meetings. 

In this article:Attack, Israel
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow

World

‘Everything is stopped’: Montenegro faces Ukraine war fallout

Long a magnet for super yachts, tourists and real estate speculators from Russia, Montenegro faces an uncertain future.

16 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

4 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

The Kremlin had reacted in fury over Biden’s comments which it said narrows the window for bilateral relations.

15 hours ago
Some people who fled the war left their pets behind them Some people who fled the war left their pets behind them

World

Abandoned animals join Ukraine’s war exodus

At the "Home for Rescued Animals" in the city of Lviv, exotic creatures are now sheltered alongside everyday pets.

19 hours ago