Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two IS jihadists arrested in Niger joint operation: security source

AFP

Published

Niger's Tillaberi region has borne the brunt of a jihadist insurgency that crossed from neighbouring Mali in 2015
Niger's Tillaberi region has borne the brunt of a jihadist insurgency that crossed from neighbouring Mali in 2015 - Copyright AFP PETRAS MALUKAS
Niger's Tillaberi region has borne the brunt of a jihadist insurgency that crossed from neighbouring Mali in 2015 - Copyright AFP PETRAS MALUKAS

Two leading jihadists from the Islamic State’s Sahel affiliate have been arrested in a joint operation by Niger and French forces, a senior security source said Monday.

The two members of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) were captured in western Niger on separate days last week after being “very actively sought”, the source said.

The two were detained in Tillaberi region near the border with jihadist-hit Burkina Faso.

The source named the two as Abu Maryam also known as Zaid, and Sita Ousseini, alias Loukoumane, who is described in search notices as a native of Niger.

They were part of a group of jihadists sought by Burkina Faso for participation or complicity in planning or carrying out “terrorist acts.”

Burkina had offered a reward equivalent to nearly $250,000 for Zaid and more than $291,000 for Loukoumane.

Niger and French soldiers have been conducting joint operations in western Niger for several months, mainly in a border area touching Niger, Burkina and Mali, according to Nigerien military officials.

Niger has accepted 1,500 French soldiers on its soil to bolster its armed forces.

The country, which is one of the world’s poorest, is battling Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) jihadists in the east, and Al-Qaeda and ISGS in the west.

In this article:burkina, France, Jihadists, Niger, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits

Life

Sweet success: Jordan’s beekeepers busy as honey demand soars

Jordan's apiarists have ramped up output of the sweet and sticky golden substance long praised for its health benefits - Copyright afp/AFP Khalil MAZRAAWIMussa...

19 hours ago
'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country 'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country

World

Ukrainian partygoers help clear away ruins of war

'Repair Together' is an initiative for volunteers to help clear away debris and rebuild their country - Copyright AFP Fayez NureldineDaria ANDRIIEVSKATo the sound...

23 hours ago
President Cyril Ramaphosa did not say if President Vladimir Putin would attend next month's BRICS summit President Cyril Ramaphosa did not say if President Vladimir Putin would attend next month's BRICS summit

World

BRICS summit to be ‘physical’ despite Putin warrant: S.Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not say if President Vladimir Putin would attend next month's BRICS summit - Copyright AFP/File LUDOVIC MARINSusan NJANJISouth African President...

20 hours ago
Google unveiled its Pixel 7 as it makes a bigger push into smartphone hardware Google unveiled its Pixel 7 as it makes a bigger push into smartphone hardware

Tech & Science

Here’s looking at you: New warning about the rise in ‘stalker’ apps

While all phones could be subject to a spyware cyberattack, a user is at greater risk of having this spyware software downloaded onto their...

17 hours ago