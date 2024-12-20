Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two dead after Lapland tourist bus crash in Finland

AFP

Published

The scene of the fatal crash near Rovaniemi in Finland's Lapland
The scene of the fatal crash near Rovaniemi in Finland's Lapland - Copyright Lehtikuva/AFP Jouni Porsanger
The scene of the fatal crash near Rovaniemi in Finland's Lapland - Copyright Lehtikuva/AFP Jouni Porsanger

Two people were killed and several injured when a bus and a minivan carrying tourists mainly from China and Singapore collided in Finnish Lapland, police said Friday. 

The crash happened just before 1:00 pm local time (1100GMT) on Thursday not far from the town of Rovaniemi — whose Santa Claus Village attracts visitors from around the world — Finnish police said.

The two people who were killed died at the scene, police added, with several of the 37 people involved in the accident taken to hospital for treatment.  

Police said the driver of the minivan is suspected of traffic violations and negligent homicide and negligent injury at this stage of the investigation, according to police. 

Police said they were “in contact with the embassies of the countries concerned”. 

While the cause of the accident had not been established, police said driving conditions were poor due to snowfall and snow on the road. 

In this article:Accident, China, Finland, Singapore, Tourism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Tariffs could cause ‘massive’ price increases: Top Biden advisor

Sweeping tariffs under consideration by Donald Trump could cause "massive" increases to the cost of producing everyday goods.

17 hours ago

Business

Driving Calgary’s innovation ecosystem: Insights from Jennifer Jensen

Photo by Sarah Coleman.“Calgary is classified as an emerging ecosystem,” said Jennifer Jensen, adding that the city has “a teenager mentality. You know, we’re...

19 hours ago
Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform at the 2015 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform at the 2015 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Entertainment

Ringo and McCartney reunite for trip down memory lane

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was a surprise guest at the final gig of former band-mate Paul McCartney's London tour.

22 minutes ago

Business

What are the safest jobs in construction: New survey builds on the data

The top-ranked roles, like paving equipment operators and sheet metal workers, demonstrate how smart safety protocols can transform.

17 hours ago