Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Two children among eight dead in Uganda landfill collapse

AFP

Published

The Kampala Capital City Authority said the search was ongoing
The Kampala Capital City Authority said the search was ongoing - Copyright AFP BADRU KATUMBA
The Kampala Capital City Authority said the search was ongoing - Copyright AFP BADRU KATUMBA

Eight people including two children were killed when a landfill in the Ugandan capital Kampala collapsed on Saturday, the city authority said.

Local media said homes, people and animals were engulfed in the landslide at the garbage dump in Kiteezi, a district in the north of Kampala, after heavy rainfall.

“On a very sad note eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children,” the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The KCCA, which operates the landfill site, said 14 people had been rescued and taken to hospital. It did not disclose their condition.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing and we shall share updates as they come in,” it added.

Images from the site of the tragedy showed an excavator shifting through piles of rubbish as crowds of local residents looked on.

The KCCA said there was a “structural failure in waste mass this morning resulting in a collapsed section of the landfill”.

“Our teams, along with other government agencies are on ground taking the necessary measures to ensure the area is secure and to prevent any further incidents,” it added.

The Daily Monitor, an independent newspaper in Uganda, said on its website that the head of the city authority Erias Lukwago had warned in January that people working and living near the Kiteezi landfill were at risk of numerous health hazards due to overflowing waste.

In this article:landslide, uganda
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil

Tech & Science

Driving safe: Which cars have the best accident records?

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings.

18 hours ago
Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Adam Thomas Ziemba talks about the movie ‘One Fast Move’

Child actor Adam Thomas Ziemba chatted about playing Leo in the film "One Fast Move."

21 hours ago
Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes

World

What lessons can be learned from the Grand Palais attack?

The French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) told the Parisien newspaper that the attacks do not affect the “information systems."

16 hours ago
Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community

Tech & Science

Striking the balance between hearing perception and hearing protection

Hearing is always "on" and omnidirectional, unlike vision, which requires focus. When hearing is injured or impaired, its value to human functioning becomes evident.

16 hours ago